A nearly half-million dollar grant will replace three pieces of technology at the Chadron Community Hospital in the next few months.
The hospital was awarded $495,450 from the Leona M. and Harry B. Helmsley Charitable Trust’s Rural Healthcare Program last week. The funds are a portion of an overall $14.2 million grant cycle to upgrade x-ray technology at 50 rural hospitals in Upper Midwest.
The hospital’s radiology department will replace a portable x-ray unit that is 30 years old, and upgrade its two x-ray rooms that house equipment dating back to 2001 and 2010, said Director of Radiology Jodi Dannar. The exact timeline for installation has yet to be determined but site visits are expected this week for preliminary planning purposes, she said.
“It will be a process,” Dannar continued, explaining that one x-ray room at a time will be done to avoid leaving the hospital without x-ray capabilities.
The upgrades to the x-ray technology are the most recent in a string of improvements at the radiology department. The hospital recently installed a new mammography unit and its MRI machine is only two years old.
“Sometime down the road we will replace our CT machine, but for now we are in really good shape with our technology,” Dannar said.
The Helmsley grant funds will purchase two Shimadzu RadSpeed PRO DR radiography machines and a Shimadzu Mobile Dart Evolution portable machine.
“We are grateful to the Helmsley Charitable Trust to have received this grant,” said Dannar. “It will allow us to serve the residents of Dawes County and surrounding areas with new, up-to-date radiology equipment. It will help us to achieve our mission of providing the highest quality care to our patients.”
Walter Panzirer, a Trustee for the Helmsley Charitable Trust, said in a press release that the initiative represents the organization’s latest multi-site initiative to improve the quality of healthcare available to rural residents in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, Minnesota, Iowa, Nebraska and Wyoming.
“Our goal has always been to improve access to exceptional medical treatment for those who live in rural America,” said Panzirer. “To that end, rural hospitals need to remain viable and have the latest equipment to ensure their patients can receive essential, quality healthcare services locally. This initiative is just one of many that strives to improve healthcare outcomes throughout the Upper Midwest.”
Over the last four years, the Helmsley Charitable Trust’s Rural Healthcare Program has awarded more than $30 million in grants to 82 hospitals in the Upper Midwest to purchase state-of-the-art computer tomography (CT) scanners, according to the press release.
The Helmsley Charitable Trust’s latest initiative addresses out-of-date x-ray technology that underserves patients and jeopardizes the health of physicians and x-ray technicians, according to Panzirer.
The $14.2 million in grants will allow replacement of a total of 87 pieces of equipment, including: 32 fixed x-ray devices with an average age of 16 years; 47 portable x-ray devices with an average age of 28 years; three fixed fluoroscopy devices averaging nine years; and five portable C-arms with an average age of 16 years.
“With one particular grant to a rural North Dakota hospital, the trust is replacing an x-ray device that has been in service since 1967,” Panzirer said. “Technology has advanced so much, even over the last decade, that these grants, allowing for the purchase of advanced x-ray devices, will provide incredible benefits for medical workers and their patients for the foreseeable future.”