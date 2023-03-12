The 2023 Spring Graves Lecture Series will begin March 14. All presentations are at the Sandoz Center Chicoine Atrium and free and open to the public. Each lecture begins at 7 p.m. For additional details or to volunteer as a speaker, contact Shawn Hartman at 308-432-6271 ext. 7059 or email at shartman@csc.edu.

Katelyn Lambert’s March 14 presentation, “Women in the Marvel Cinematic Universe: From Iron Man to Black Widow,” will discuss the early days of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s construction and representation of women, where they existed primarily as hypersexualized sidekicks of male heroes, to more current projects where women are protagonists separate from their male counterparts. Lambert is a lecturer in the Communication Arts Program. She earned a bachelor’s in Communication Arts with a concentration in Public Relations from CSC, and recently graduated from the University of Nebraska-Omaha with a Master of Arts degree in Communication. She was the winner of the 2022-23 Top Thesis Award and Outstanding Graduate Teaching Assistant in the UNO School of Communication.

The series continues March 28 when Assistant Professor of Psychological Sciences Dr. Elizabeth Kraatz presents “Child Behavior as Communication: How to Use Psychology to Parent through Tantrums and Trauma.” Kraatz, a foster parent and educational psychologist, will present psychological perspectives on child behavior as a lens for making parenting decisions. This includes understanding tantrums, meeting psychological needs, and interpersonal interactions between parent and child. Parents, teachers, coaches, and anyone else with close relationships with a child will be able to gain practical strategies for engaging effectively with the children, according to Kraatz. Before earning a doctorate in Educational Psychology, she taught adult education classes and middle school science as well as educational psychology and college success courses.

The series concludes April 12 with DeMoine Adams, a motivational speaker and artist, who will present “All-American: From Social Capital to Cultural Capital.” His presentation will be a combination of his life journey, the state of society, and the value of diversity and inclusion. Adams is the Chief Executive Officer of the TeamMates Mentoring Program, headquartered in Lincoln. He was a three-year starting defensive end for the Cornhuskers and led the team in quarterback sacks during his time on the team and helped win a Big 12 conference championship in 1999. He has a bachelor’s degree in Political Science, minors in History, Communications, Ethnic Studies, and African Studies, a master’s degree in Educational Psychology, and is pursuing a doctorate at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in leadership, motivation, and sociology.