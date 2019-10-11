Three Chadron State College faculty members will headline the Fall 2019 Graves Lecture Series. They are: Dr. Ann Buchmann, Dr. Bruce Hoem, and Dr. Susan Schaeffer.
Each lecture will begin at 7 p.m. at the Mari Sandoz High Plains Heritage Center. Admission is free and open to the public.
The series begins Oct. 22 with “Rhinos and Elephants and Vultures, O My!” by Buchmann, a professor in the Mathematical and Natural Science Department.
Buchmann will discuss some of Africa’s endangered wildlife species and the difficult choices being made to preserve the species and their habitats. In addition, she will also discuss animal behaviors and the politics of illegal wildlife trade.
On Nov. 12, Hoem, a Social Work Professor, will present, “Charles Manson, Woodstock, the Fifth Dimension, and the Cat.” He will discuss his life experiences, including his time serving in Vietnam.
The fall series will conclude Nov. 26 with Schaeffer, a Counseling Professor, who will present, “The Mental Health Stigma.” She will discuss issues related to stigmas about mental health and various strategies being implemented to address the issue.
To learn more or to suggest a future speaker, contact King Library’s Outreach Librarian Shawn Hartman at 308-432-6271 ext. 7059 or shartman@csc.edu.