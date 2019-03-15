The Spring 2019 Graves Lecture Series will feature three Chadron State College faculty members: Dr. Todd Jamison, Dr. Aaron Field and Dr. Eric Rapp. Each lecture will begin at 7 p.m. the Mari Sandoz High Plains Heritage Center’s Chicoine Atrium. Admission is free and open to the public.
The series begins Tuesday, March 19 with “Feelings of Connectedness of Students in Online Graduate Business Programs” by Jamison, assistant professor in the Business, Mathematics and Science Department.
Jamison will share results of a study he conducted about students’ feelings of connectedness in online graduate business programs during his doctoral work. Additionally, he will provide insights into how colleges can improve connectedness in online programs.
On April 2, Field, an assistant professor who teaches courses in rangeland ecology and management, will present “Prairie Dogs and Grazing Ecology” about black-tailed prairie dogs and how they offer a unique challenge to conservationists and land managers. He will also discuss the historical and current ecological roles of prairie dogs, their relationship to livestock production and how conflicting policies add to the controversy around these animals.
The series will end April 16 with Rapp, an assistant professor who teaches education courses. Rapp, who lived more than five years in Norway with his wife, will discuss his Scandinavian background, the differences between the Scandinavian and the Nordic countries, immigration, Norwegian holidays, and share photos that illustrate Norway’s natural beauty.
For more information or to suggest a featured speaker, contact Outreach Librarian Shawn Hartman at 308-432-6271 ext. 7059 or shartman@csc.edu.