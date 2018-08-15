When Frank “Arkie” Snocker was a student at Chadron State College, he had the opportunity to research an important local history project. Today, that project is coming to life again, and Snocker is thrilled another generation will be able to learn about it.
The Mari Sandoz High Plains Heritage Center plans to display the work of pioneer photographers Ray and Faye Graves, who spent decades documenting the history of Chadron and the surrounding region, in 2019. The glass plate negatives used by the Graves have been “rediscovered” twice, said Snocker, and are a true historical treasure.
When the building on Main Street that once housed the Graves Studio was bulldozed in 1973, the demolition crews discovered the glass plates behind a false wall. Unfortunately, several thousand plates were destroyed before crews realized the plates were there. Still, approximately 1,100 plates survived and were taken to the basement of The Chadron Record, owned at the time by Don Huls.
Snocker learned of the plates’ existence in 1977 when his then-wife was working at the Record. She contacted him to come take a look at the plates.
“They were down in the basement, and there was a trap door in the floor,” he recalls.
That second “rediscovery” led to a research project for CSC faculty member Dr. Allen Shepherd, which Snocker helped with. Ron Dietz, publisher of the Record at the time gave CSC and the Mari Sandoz Heritage Society access to the plates for printing and identification of subjects, and made the newspaper’s bound volumes available to them for research.
One of the most exciting finds for Snocker at the time, and one he still gets excited talking about today, was a photo of Chief Red Cloud taken in 1908, just one year before his death.
Snocker said of the estimated 10,000 glass plates that were in the building when it was destroyed, about 10 percent of them were saved. Of the plates preserved, about 10 percent of them feature Native Americans. As towns developed across northern Nebraska with the railroads, they were on the edge of the reservation, leading to “a lot of cultural photography.”
“There’s some really good stuff in there,” he continued.
The last time any of the Graves’ collection was displayed was in 2004, when digitized images of some of the dry glass plates were showcased. The Sandoz Center wants to feature the Graves’ story and their work again next year to mark the 100th anniversary of Ray Graves’ death, said Laure Sinn. He was one of 25 people in Chadron who died during an epidemic of the Spanish flu. Faye continued to photograph the local history, however, well after his death.
“As a couple they were really talented,” Snocker said.
In addition to their studio on Main Street in Chadron, the couple also opened studios in Crawford, Harrison, Hay Springs and Oelrichs, S.D., according to Snocker’s research. Their well-known talent drew individuals and families from all over northwest Nebraska and southwest South Dakota to sit for portraits with the Graves, but they also photographed commercial scenes and area landscapes.
“Any photograph collection provides a slice of life, and this one provides a big slice from 1906-1940,” Snocker said.
Anyone with information about Ray and Faye Graves that might enhance the upcoming showcase can contact Sinn at the Sandoz Center.