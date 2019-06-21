The 19th annual Nebraska Grazing Conference will take place later this summer in Kearney, and registration for the event is open.
The grazing conference is scheduled for Aug. 12-14 at the Ramada by Wyndham in Kearney and will feature sessions on grazing management, winter grazing and rangeland resilience. Jim O'Rouke of the RuJoDen Ranch of Chadron, and Jack Arterburn, the UNL Extension Educator/Beef Specialist for northwest Nebraska will serve as two of the session presenters.
Registration is available online at grassland.unl.edu/nebraska-grazing-conference. Prices for registration vary from $17-$100 based on how much of the conference an individual enrolls for. Student registration is available at discounted rates for high school and college students. All registration fees will increase after July 31.
The schedule for the conference is as follows:
Aug. 12
1 p.m. - Plant Identification Tour, Chris Helzer, The Nature Conservancy
5:30 p.m. Catered dinner for registered participants
6:30 p.m. - Overview of The Nature Conservancy
Aug. 13
9 a.m. - Registration and refreshments
9:50 a.m. - Welcome and opening remarks by Daren Redfearn, Nebraska Grazing Chairman
10 a.m. - "Managing Sand Deposits After the Flood," Daren Redfearn, UNL
10:40 a.m. - "Rangeland Health: What Is It and Why Do I Care?" Patrick Shaver, Oregon State University
11:20 a.m. - "Managing a Sandhills Ranch with an Eye to Soil Health," Dana Larsen, Broken Heart Livestock, Thedford
1 p.m. - "Soil Health: Expectations & Evidence," Virginia Jin, USDA Agricultural Research Service
1:30 p.m. - "Mob Grazing on Nebraska Sandhills Meadow," Walt Schacht, UNL
2 p.m. - "Effect of Length of Grazing Period on Upland Sandhills Range," Jerry Volesky, UNL Extension
You have free articles remaining.
2:30 p.m. - "The Role of Dung Beetles on Nebraska Grazinglands: A Review of Current Science," Jeff Bradshaw, UNL Extension
3 p.m. - Break
3:30 p.m. - "Carbon Input and Loss in Semi-arid Sandy Rangeland," Martha Mamo, UNL
4:15 p.m. - "Graze 365," Jacob Miller, 7M Ranch, Culbertson
4:45 p.m. - "Soil Health and Grazing Strategies: Opportunities for Increasing Soil Water," Andrea Basche, UNL
5:15 p.m. - Social
Aug. 14
7:30 a.m. - Registration and refreshments
8 a.m. - Producer Panel: Winter Forage Strategies with Lon Larsen of Broken Heart Livestock, Thedford, John Maddux, Maddux Cattle Company, Wauneta, and Logan Pribbeno, Wine Glass Ranch, Imperial
9 .m. - "Odds and Ends of Non-traditional Winter Grazing Strategies," Bruce Anderson, UNL
9:30 a.m. - "Size Does Not Matter When It Comes to Conservation," Jim O'Rourke, RuJoDen Ranch, Chadron
10 a.m. - Break
10:30 a.m. - "Resilience of Sandhills Grassland to Wildfire During Drought," Jack Arterburn, UNL Extension
11 a.m. - "Grazing Before and After Prescribed Burns," Sarah Sortum, Switzer Ranch, Burwell
11:30 a.m. - "Resilience in Working Landscapes," Craig Allen, Center for Resilience in Working Agricultural Landscapes, IANR
1 p.m. - "Where to Next?" Bruce Anderson, UNL
1:30 p.m. - Final Comments