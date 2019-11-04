Wednesday, Nov. 6 is the deadline to pre-register for the 2019 NGLC - Nebraska Extension- Green Cover Seed Grazing Cover Crops Workshops scheduled for Nov. 11-14 at four locations across Nebraska (Verdigre, Ord, Chadron and Blue Hill). Noted Soil Health Advocate Shane New from Holton, Kansas, is the featured speaker. New will share his experience with converting 700-800 acres of dryland row crops to native range and perennial cool grass / legume pastures using grazing cover crops as an intermediate step.
New will share the impact this has had on soil health characteristics and its impact on and implications for healthier food and enhanced human health. He is a member of Soil Health Academy.
You have free articles remaining.
The program will also feature a summary of the NGLC three year grazing cover crops project and local farmers/ ranchers that have participated in the project. There is no cost to attend and a free meal is provided by the sponsors.
To get accurate meal counts, attendees must pre-register by Nov. 6 at the NGLC website (https://nebraskagrazinglands.org/Grazing-Cover-Crop-Workshop) or contacting Jack Arterburn, Nebraska Beef Systems Extension Educator in Box Butte, Dawes, Sioux and Sheridan Counties, 308-432-3373. For more information, contact Ron Bolze, Coordinator, NGLC, 402-321-0067 (cell) or ron@nebraskagrazinglands.org.