After only being open a year, Great Foundations Christian School is expanding to include high school students.
“We saw there was a need for it,” said Administrator and elementary/middle school teacher Jennifer Ames, adding that several families approached the school about moving from public school to private school.
Great Foundations will have eight classrooms this fall, adding one in the back and expanding to the middle of the building it’s housed in on the east edge of Chadron.
“We’re expanding as much as we can,” Ames said. The school already has 70 students from infant to high school age enrolled for this fall, with registration running through Aug. 15.
The school opened in June 2018 with 20 students from preschool to eighth grade.
“We started because we wanted a Christian facility where parents have quality care and have an option for a Christian school,” Ames said.
She originally planned to open the school in Gothenburg, where she and her husband, Michael, were living when she received a grant from the Department of Health and Human Services. When Michael received a job offer that brought them to Chadron, Ames, a Texas native, adjusted her plans.
They undertook the venture without families or a parents’ advisory board.
“It has grown exponentially,” she said.
The school portion of the facility is broken down into elementary in one area and upper middle school and high school in another. It’s Ames’ hope to someday be able to have each grade level on its own.
She currently has nine full time employees and two part time employees, and is planning to hire additional part-time paras. Ames works with Chadron State College to find education graduates and students who can work in the classrooms, and is working to create a scholarship opportunity in which students would receive scholarship funds for each semester they work at Great Foundations. Hank McCullum, an associate professor in the education department at CSC, serves as the school’s superintendent, and an advisory committee helps make decisions.
The program is licensed for up to 60 early childhood spots, and currently has 23 students enrolled in the secondary school program. There’s no limit on the spots for those students under the school’s license, but Ames would like to cap the number at 30 for this first year of offering high school. The facility has water pads and slides and water and sand tables out back and serves breakfast, lunch and snacks daily.
Ames’ program is accredited through the State of Nebraska for kindergarten through eighth grade education and through Abecka for its high school curriculum, allowing students to graduate with a diploma after studying the hardest curriculum available to Christian schools, she said.
“We strive to love and serve our families and to do things with excellence,” she said.
The school is hosting an open house July 27, and families can schedule a time for a tour any time that day.