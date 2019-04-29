Memorial services for Greg Walgren will be April 30, 2019, at the United Methodist Church in Hay Springs at 2 p.m. with Pastor Paul Smith officiating.
Charles Gregory Walgren was born Jan. 1, 1954, to Delmer and Peggy Walgren in Gordon. He passed away at the age of 65 April 25, 2019, in Rapid City Regional Hospital. Greg was raised in Hay Springs, graduating high school in 1972. His love of sports led him to participate in football, basketball, and baseball. Greg also enjoyed golfing, but his true love was always fishing and camping. He spent his childhood summers with his family at Angostura, providing lifelong memories to many of his best friends.
Greg joined the Army in 1974, completing basic training in Ft. Leonard Wood, Mo., and his operating room medical technician training in Ft. Sam Houston, Texas. He was stationed in Landstuhl, Germany, returning to Hay Springs in 1978 where he remained a lifelong resident.
Greg worked various jobs around the area including carpentry, farming, and working at Summerville Oil, joining in conversation with the locals who dropped by for morning coffee. Greg met the love of his life, Annette Langford, when she returned to Hay Springs in 1989. They spent the next 30 years together,
Greg followed in his father’s footsteps, with his love for camping, fishing, hunting, woodworking, and gardening. He particularly enjoyed grilling, deep-frying turkeys, smoking meats and cheeses, making jerky and sausage. There are few people in Hay Springs who did not enjoy tasting these culinary delights, the most famous being his home-made salsa. He was generous with his garden bounties, making sure folks about town always had fresh veggies to enjoy.
One of the biggest joys in Greg’s life was children. He spent many hours sharing his love of fishing with his nieces, nephew, grandchildren, and countless other local children in Hay Springs. He was a great teaser, and many of these kids are now young adults with fond memories and funny stories.
Greg was an avid, sometimes rabid, Husker fan. He was always loyal and never waivered in his faith for their return to glory. Greg belonged to the Boy Scouts and attended National Scout Jamboree in Farragut, Idaho, in 1969. He witnessed the Apollo moon landing with 20,000 other Boy Scouts from across the country. He was raised in the Methodist faith and was a member of the American Legion.
Greg was preceded in death by his father Delmer Walgren.
He is survived by his wife Annette Langford; mother Peg Walgren; sister Kim (Jay); brother Brad (nieces Sarah (Adam) and Annie, nephew Bradley); step-son Everette ( Amy) Langford; step-daughter Windy (Jason) Perkins; and grandchildren Jace, Kaden, and Harper Langford and Jared, Shazlyn, and Jayden Perkins.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established with the Hay Springs Ambulance Fund. Donations may be sent to the Chamberlain Drabbles Mortuary, PO Box 443, Hay Springs, NE. 69347.
Online condolences can be made at www.chamberlainchapel.com
Chamberlain Drabbels Mortuary of Hay Springs is in charge of arrangements.