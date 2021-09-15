Grilling competition set for Sunday

Folks will have the chance to be named Chadron Griddle Master on Sunday, Sept. 19, in the Blackstone Battle at the Chadron Ace Hardware parking lot.

The smell of cooking food is nothing new to the lot, with various food vendors a regular sight. Sunday’s competition gets underway at 4 p.m. Event organizer Jordan Mak said he would prefer people who are planning to compete call beforehand so he can get an accurate count on how much meat is needed, but if entrants decide to show up the day of the event “it is what it is.”

“We provide all the food, but sauces and seasonings are on them,” Mak said. “But I provide all the vegetables, tortillas, meat, things like that.” He will be bringing hamburger, chicken and pork.”

As to the scoring, he explained, “The community is going to be the judges. Every single person has the opportunity to judge. You pay $2 for a ticket, and that ticket you put with whoever you think should win. Whoever has the most tickets by the end of it, wins.”

All of the money collected from tickets is pooled and matched by Ace, with the winner deciding where it will go. The winner also wins all of his or her money back on the griddle. “So if you bought a griddle for $400,” Mak said, “we give you the $400 back.”