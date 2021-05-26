Grint and Girls’ colts hot commodities

“I met a lot of great people and never wanted to leave,” Grint notes.

In the ensuing years, he and Sheri, a native of Perkins County who began writing letters to him while he was in the military, married and raised three cowgirls--Johnna, Jami and Jeri. He also sold trailers, helped with every rodeo held in Chadron, often swinging open the chute gate during the bronc riding, until he was at least 65, and raised a few horses.

He recalls getting into the horse business by purchasing two mares, Sugar and Tiger, nearly 40 years ago when he owned just a few acres of land.

In recent years the business has expanded. The Grints were able to purchase pastureland on the south side of Highway 20 that had once belonged to Ben and Thelma Aschwege and on the north side of the highway that originally belonged to Alfred and Betty Augustine until those couples retired or passed away.

Grint and Girls (known in the computer world as Grint Quarter Horses) now have 20 mares and their colts are hot commodities. Some of the buyers begin making payments long before the colts are born and others purchase them after Jeri sends them a picture of the foal soon after it is born. The colts will run in the pine-studded pastures with their mothers until they are weaned early this fall and shipped to the new owners.