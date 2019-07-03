An increased membership allowed the 100 Women Who Care About Chadron to present $13,600 in grant funds to two organizations recently.
The 100 Women Who Care organization voted to award its largest grant - $10,000 – to Feed a Hungry Senior, a program operated by the Sixty-Plus Club to provide the elderly population with stable nutrition. 100 Women also awarded a second smaller grant in the amount of $3,600 to the Northwest Nebraska Trails Association for development of the Cowboy Trail.
100 Women Who Care About Chadron started last year, under the direction of steering committee Loni Watson, Senna Reeves, Kresi Long, Lori Carnahan and Megan Schuckman. The group meets annually to review nominations for a $10,000 grant - $100 pledged by each member. Last year’s $11,300 grant was awarded to Western Community Health Resources for suicide awareness. As membership has climbed to more than 130, the steering committee decided to help two organizations in 2019.
Rachel Johnson, who represented Feed a Hungry Senior during the nomination process, was thrilled to learn the group had selected the organization to receive $10,000.
Feed a Hungry Senior is a relatively new group formed in Chadron to address the needs of the elderly population as they choose between food, heat and medication in many instances.
“They’re making impossible choices. Choices no one should have to make,” Johnson said.
The elderly often fall through funding gaps, with incomes just high enough to make them ineligible for assistance but with healthcare expenses that eat up the majority of their income. In 2017, Chadron’s Meals on Wheels program lost 40 percent of its participation because individuals could no longer afford the $4 meals.
“They suffer silently,” Johnson said, adding that many of the elderly live alone and are isolated. Losing Meals on Wheels delivery takes away the final social contact for many, and the lack of nutrition can cause symptoms that mimic dementia, forcing an individual into a nursing home prematurely.
“We need to look into our neighborhoods and in our churches and ask ‘who are we missing?’”
NNTA will use its second place grant toward an engineering study for the connection trail from downtown Chadron to the end of the Cowboy Trail a few miles east of town. NNTA was formed in 2017 to maintain, develop and promote non-motorized trails in the Pine Ridge, and while the Cowboy Trail was on its list of goals, it was not number one. Priorities changed, however, when the group, along with another organization in Sheridan County, was awarded $700,000 from the Game and Parks to complete the trail in those two counties.
While that work isn’t expected to be completed until 2021, NNTA hopes to move forward with the connecting trail in the meantime, providing access from town for safe hiking and biking for residents and tourists alike.
100 Women members nominate organizations for the grant funds, and each nominee presents information on their mission and goals ahead of the vote. Feed and Hungry Senior and NNTA were two of eight nominees for this year’s funding cycle.
100 Women Who Care About Chadron accepts memberships all year. Women interested in joining the group can learn more at https://100womenofchadron.weebly.com/.