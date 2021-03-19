GSA awards lease for new outpatient clinic

RAPID CITY, S.D. - The U.S. General Services Administration (GSA) recently awarded a 20-year lease to Dream Design International, Inc. to build a new Community-Based Outpatient Clinic (CBOC) for the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) planned to be accepting patients in early 2023.

GSA will provide VA with a high quality outpatient clinic built to address the specific needs and requirements for the more than 7,000 veterans that live in the area. The approximately 49,000 sq ft of space facility will include a wide range of capabilities such as primary care, mental health, specialty care, women’s health, pharmacy care, audiology, laboratory services, and physical therapy.

“We are excited to work with VA to accommodate the growing health care needs for the veterans living in and around Rapid City,” said acting Regional Administrator Penny Grout for GSA’s Rocky Mountain Region. “This project will deliver the right workspace for our VA partners to provide high quality services to the area.”

“This announcement marks a significant milestone in this exciting project,” said Sandra Horsman, Director VA Black Hills Health Care System. “The new clinic will double the space of our current location, giving Veterans and staff a spacious, efficient, and healing environment for care.”