Multiple members of the Dawes County 4-H Shooting Sports Club competed at the 2019 State 4-H Shooting Sports competition in Kearney March 30-31.
Results in the State 4-H BB Gun divisions were:
9-10 year olds – Kadence Fisher 33rd
11-12 year olds – Alex Fisher 11th, Ethan Johns 12th
13-15 year olds – Samantha Johns 4th, Caden Galbraith 21st, Alayna Hoffman 24th
The Dawes County BB Team placed sixth overall out of 34 teams. Samantha Johns was sixth overall out of 167 individuals.
Results in the State 4-H Sporter Air Rifle division were:
11- 12 year olds – Alex Fisher 6th, Ethan Johns 9th
13-14 year olds – Alayna Hoffman 13th
15-18 year olds – Samantha Johns 11th, Kayley Galbraith 17th, Rebecca Menke 18th
The Dawes Sporter Air Rifle Team placed sixth overall out of 15 teams. Samantha Johns was 23rd overall out of 67 individuals.
Complete results can be found on the Orion Results Center at http://www.orionresults.com/team/Home.aspx.