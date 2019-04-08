Multiple members of the Dawes County 4-H Shooting Sports Club have been competing in different Panhandle Best Shoot competitions across the Panhandle. Their results from their meet in Chadron March 24 follow:
Results in the BB Gun divisions were:
9-10 year olds – Kadence Fisher 15th, Ryder Nixon 17th
11-12 year olds – Alex Fisher 2nd, Ethan Johns 6th
13-15 year olds – Samantha Johns 4th, Hannah Walker 7th, Alayna Hoffman 9th
The Dawes County BB Team placed third and Samantha Johns was 4th out of all 45 shooters.
In the Sporter Air Rifle division, results were:
11- 12 year olds – Alex Fisher 5th, Ethan Johns 6th
13-14 year olds – Alayna Hoffman 8th
15-18 year olds – Samantha Johns 5th, Rebecca Menke 9th, Kayley Galbraith 10th
The Dawes Sporter Air Rifle Team placed fourth and Samantha Johns was 13th out of all 37 shooters.
Results in the Air Rifle Precision divisions were:
15-18 year olds – Samantha Johns 6th
The Dawes Air Rifle Precision Team placed 6th and Samantha Johns was 12th out of all 18 shooters.
In the Pistol division, results were:
The Dawes Pistol Team placed 1st and Hannah Walker was 2nd out of all 7 shooters.
11-13 year olds – Ethan Johns 1st
14-18 year olds – Hannah Walker 1st, Kayley Galbraith 2nd, Samantha Johns 3rd, Rebecca Menke 4th
Complete results can be found on the Orion Results Center at http://www.orionresults.com/team/Home.aspx.