A family with a long history of horsemanship will lead this year’s Ride the Ridge event at Fort Robinson.
The John and Molly Hahn family has been selected as 2019 Trail Bosses for the annual Ride the Ridge scheduled for June 15.
“We’re delighted that they and their family are willing to be the Trail Bosses for 2019. They’ll scout out some of the better trails in northwest Nebraska,” said Don Huls, one of the event organizers. “We’re looking forward to another historic ride.
John and the kids have ridden on Ride the Ridge several times, while Molly has helped with set up and other on-the-ground endeavors.
“It’s an enjoyable way to spend the day,” John said. “I was surprised to be asked, but I’m honored to be considered.”
The couple have deep roots in the northern Panhandle. Molly is a native of the area, while John moved here in grade school with his family. He eventually bought his parents’ ranch 19 miles southeast of Chadron and has expanded it in the years since. In addition to his logging and chipping work to provide Chadron State College with wood chips for its boiler, John raises 700 head of yearlings and Percheron draft horses, and tends to crops of hay, wheat and field peas. The ranch also used to be known for its home-raised gaited saddle horses, though the Hahns have moved away from that line of business.
Still, horses have always held a special place in John’s heart.
“I get along with horses better than I do people most of the time,” he joked.
The Hahns have always broke the draft horses to the harness themselves, and at one time teams of horses were the only way logging and farming were done on the ranch. While John still uses the occasional team to pick up big round bales or mow hay, they’re mostly put to use providing rides at wed-dings and funerals or other special events.
In his lifetime, John estimates he’s broke 700-800 head of horses, work that started early given that the summer between his eighth grade and freshman years he broke 34.
“If you like what you’re doing, I don’t know if you can call it work,” he said.
“John’s teams are so broke, and so broke to him,” Molly said. “They have such a respect for him and whatever he asks, they’ll do.”
But Percherons aren’t the only breed you’ll find on the Hahn ranch. While Molly enjoys the draft horses and remarks that they are always gentle giants, she wanted something easier for her to handle. That’s why there are miniature horses running alongside the large draft horses.
“I love the littler horses,” Molly said. She has just one set of buckskin ponies broke to drive, and the rest are “lawn ornaments,” she laughed. The miniature horses and her milk cows do make trips to town, however, visiting residents at the local nursing homes.
“People love them,” Molly said.
As spring begins, the Hahns will work to scout the trail for this year’s Ride the Ridge. John said he’ll be looking for a route that is safe and accessible for riders of all ages and experience levels.
Honorary Trail Bosses this year will be Ed Bieganski, who served at Fort Robinson during World War II and was a cavalry member, and Thrivent Financial, which has supported Ride the Ridge for many years.