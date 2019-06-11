The Happy Hustlers 4-H Club has been awarded the Nebraska 4-H Club of the Month for May 2019. This club from Dawes County has truly made a difference in its community. The club is dedicated to building strong citizenship and teamwork through various activities.
The Happy Hustlers have been busy. During the winter months the club completes many community service projects. They shopped as a group for toys to donate to the Shop with a Cop program at Christmas time and went around the community collecting canned goods for the local soup kitchen.
Most recently, the club made tray favors and delivered them to the local nursing home. They visited the local retirement home and played a game creating and decorating spring bonnets out of newspaper with flowers and ribbons on the heads of the residents. The members had so much fun sharing their creativity and laughter.
With spring here, the club has started preparing for the annual roadside cleanup where they clean 10+ miles of county roads and participate in two city cleanup projects.
The club is also starting to make plans for the 4th of July Flag Raising program, “What America Means to me”. Each member will be telling a little bit about what American means to them during the program that will be presented at the top of Flag Butte on the 4th of July at 6 a.m. This long standing community event has presented a patriotic program to a crowd of 60+ people for the last 61 years.
The Nebraska 4-H Foundation provides the 4-H Club of the Month program to all Nebraska 4-H clubs throughout the state. Clubs can nominate themselves by telling why their club should be chosen as Club of the Month. A different club will be chosen each month and will be awarded with a certificate and $50 cash card. For more information go to the Nebraska 4-H Foundation website at http://www.ne4hfoundation.org/recognition or email ne4hclubofthemonth@gmail.com.