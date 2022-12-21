Happy Hustlers donate to community

Tis the season for giving and the Happy Hustlers are doing their part to give back to the community.

On December 11, 2022, the Happy Hustler 4-H club met at the Dawes County Extension office for their December meeting. The meeting was called to order by Morgan Schommer with 8 members present and a special guest Benjamin Rust.

He informed the club that they serve meals five days a week and on some holidays. Closer to Home serves about 40 meals during the winter and their numbers increase during the summer. The club donated 50lbs of meat to the program to help with meals. After the Closer to Home presentation the club finished their meeting with presentations by Oakley Terrell, Julia Nicholson and then had a gift exchange.

The members then walked to the Chadron police dept and presented a $50 check to Officer Bauer for the shop with a cop program that we support each year.

The Happy Hustler will hold its next meeting January 8th with a sledding party. The club would wish you all a Merry Christmas &Happy New year.