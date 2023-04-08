Anyone who has met, or even seen, Dave Omondi could easily understand why he’s commonly referred to as “Big Dave.” Already showing some impressive weightlifting in the Nelson Physical Activity Center of Chadron State College, Omondi recently competed at the National Physique Committee Denver Open March 25. He won first place in the Men’s Classic Physique – True Novice, and second in the Open Men’s Classic Physique.

Because of his height, 5’8.5”, Omondi could not surpass 190 in weight in order to compete, meaning he had to make some changes in his routine in order to drop the necessary 30 pounds to keep him eligible. Beginning in mid-December, he has just over three months to shed the weight.

To make weight, Omondi cut down on carbohydrates. One week out from competition, he cut out carbs completely.

He kept his diet fairly consistent, he add, eating between 1,600 and 1,800 calories per day.

The changes definitely got harder as the competition date drew closer, Omondi said.

“Taking out carbs as an energy source, I had very low energy and was very grumpy. Working out was the hard part, especially cardio.”

As to his workout routine, Omondi was in the gym nearly every day and incorporated at least 30 minutes of cardio.

On lifting days, he dedicated 20-25 minutes to weights, focusing on one body part. Mondays were chest and triceps days, Tuesdays were off days, meaning 30 to 40 minutes of cardio. Wednesday’s focus was back and biceps. Thursday was another off day. Friday was shoulders and triceps again. Saturday was a back and biceps day. To round out the week, Sundays were leg days.

Omondi also switched up his weight and reps. From about 16t o weeks out, he took on heavy weight with fewer reps to maintain his strength and muscle. One to two weeks before competition, he had to focus on high reps and just controlling the weight to avoid injury before the show.

As for the event itself, Omondi said it was one of the greatest experiences he’s had. “The audience was encouraging. Some people I didn’t even know were cheering me on, so that means I came in with the full package.” He added he was a little uncomfortable at first, as he was basically in his underwear showing the crowd his physique. But, this also went to his goal this year of doing things that bring him out of his comfort zone.

Further, being with the other competitors was a morale boost, as they were fellow athletes and were very respectful and kind.

Omondi became inspired to go from working out in the gym to competing because it allowed him an opportunity to show people what he’s worked hard for, and to change things up for a challenge. He’s trained in the gym for the six years he’s been at Chadron State College. Though he had played sports and trained in the weight room in high school, it wasn’t until college he began to teach himself how to work out.

With the March event come and gone, Omondi is already looking for another show. He plans to do one in May while he’s still lean, and to do the bodybuilding class so he doesn’t have to cut out as much. In his research, he’s found shows that have a 198-pound cut off. At a current weight of 199 pounds the weight loss would not be as dramatic.

To finish out the year, he plans to compete Oct. 14. He further explained in order to compete with the National Physique Committee people have to have memberships, which last about a year.

For those looking to get into the gym, Omondi recommends starting off going three times a week, and to have a goal in mind. It’s important to understand, he said, that working out is not just about physical health; it provides benefits to mental and emotional health as well. As for going beyond the gym and competing in physique and bodybuilding events, he said it’s definitely for people who want to challenge themselves.

Born and raised in Kisumu, Kenya, Omondi moved to the United States about 14 years ago, first living in Ohio then moving to St. Louis in his high school years, attending at Parkway South. He is currently completing his Master’s in Education at Chadron State, a degree he’ll have this summer.

As to why he chose to get into the Education field, Omondi said he wanted to make an impact on the youth. He’s affectionately known as “Mr. Dave” at the Chadron Public Schools after school programs, and helps with the Banister’s Leadership Academy in Chadron. He’s also a grad assistant at the college, and teaches group fitness classes at the NPAC.

“I make time for the things I like to do,” he said.

After earning his degree, Omondi is heading back to St. Louis to work and be with family since he’s been away for some time. He said he’s really enjoyed living in Chadron, and it’s allowed him to make some strong connections.