A Chadron woman will serve a stiff prison sentence after striking a plea deal with the state earlier this year.
Mandi Hardy agreed to plead guilty to a reduced number of charges but will still spend time in the Nebraska Department of Corrections. Dawes County District Court Judge Travis O’Gorman sentenced her to 4-8 years in prison on one count and another year, to be served concurrently, on her second charge.
“You’re a very dishonest person,” he said in referring to her pre-sentence investigation testing. “Your truth score is off the charts.”
Hardy, who apologized to the court and asked for a chance to prove that the actions that landed her in trouble aren’t representative of who she truly is, seemed visibly shaken by the sentence.
Hardy’s plea agreement charged here with one felony count of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and a misdemeanor count of negligent child abuse. She was originally charged with four felonies: two counts of possession of a controlled substance were dismissed as part of the plea bargain and the child abuse count was reduced. Hardy and her husband, James, were arrested earlier this year. Mr. Hardy was sentenced to 18 months of probation in June.
Dawes County Deputy Attorney Joe Stecher argued Ms. Hardy should remain in jail for her crimes, noting that the PSI was “not very flattering in regard to her ability to not re-offend.”
Public Defender Rebecca Chasek asked the court for probation, citing Hardy’s limited criminal history, three minor children at home and her plan to stay out of trouble and pursue an education in computer security and computer science with the hopes of opening her own business.
Hardy will receive credit for 243 days already served and will be eligible for parole in two years.
Also sentenced to prison last week was Matosapa Richards on three counts in two cases. Richards will serve two consecutive 24-month terms and a 12-month term, consecutive to his first two sentences. He will also be subject to nine months of post-release supervision. He will receive credit for 239 days already served.
You have free articles remaining.
Jonathan Lame entered not guilty pleas to 13 felony counts and will be back in court Oct. 22. Nine of the 13 are charges of possession of child pornography. He also is charged with attempted sexual assault of a child, attempted incest and attempted possession of child pornography.
Lame was arrested in July after allegations that he attempted to obtain nude photographs by text from his 12-year-old niece.
Also in District Court:
*Aaron Alcorn entered not guilty pleas to three counts: felony possession of a controlled substance, misdemeanor unlawful acts related to drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia, an infraction. He will appear in court again Nov. 12 at 1 p.m.
*David Rhembrandt was sentenced to 288 days in jail for attempted failure to register as a sex offender, with credit for 152 days, effectively a time served sentence.
*Richard Mann entered not guilty pleas to felony third-degree assault of a healthcare professional and misdemeanor counts of carrying a concealed weapon and third-degree sexual assault. He will appear in court again Oct. 22.
*Richard Lame was sentenced to one year in prison on two separate counts and 30 days on a third count, all of which will be served concurrently. Lame entered guilty pleas to one felony count of failure to appear and two misdemeanor counts – third degree domestic assault and theft by receiving - earlier this summer. Judge O’Gorman noted Lame’s 21 periods of incarceration when handing down the prison sentence over his request for probation.
*Derek Martinez was sentenced to 300 days in county jail on two separate charges – failure to register as a sex offender and attempted possession of a controlled substance – to be served concurrently. He will also be subject to nine months of post-release supervision and will receive credit for 200 days of time served.