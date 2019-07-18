A Chadron woman in jail since February struck a plea deal with the state, entering no contest pleas to two counts in Dawes County District Court last week.
Mandi Hardy will be sentenced Sept. 10 at 1 p.m. on one felony count of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and a misdemeanor count of negligent child abuse.
She was originally charged with four felonies; two counts of possession of a controlled substance were dismissed as part of the plea bargain and the child abuse count was reduced. Hardy and her husband, James, were arrested earlier this year in connection with several burglaries and as part of an investigation into the manufacture and delivery of drugs in the region. Mr. Hardy was sentenced to 18 months of probation in June.
The charges Ms. Hardy was found guilty of are in connection to a confidential informant purchasing ketamine from Hardy and from her home being in “deplorable conditions” when police served a search warrant there, said Dawes County Attorney Vance Haug.
Hardy’s attorney, Dawes County Public Defender Rebecca Chasek, requested a bond reduction for Hardy, asking the court to decrease the bond from $150,000 to $15,000, but the request was denied by Judge Travis O’Gorman.
Five other defendants also entered plea agreements last week during their court appearances.
*Richard Lame entered guilty pleas to one felony count of failure to appear and two misdemeanor counts – third degree domestic assault and theft by receiving. Charges in a second case against him were dismissed as part of the agreement.
You have free articles remaining.
*Derek Martinez entered a no contest plea to one felony count of failing to register as a sex offender after he moved to Crawford from Colorado, and to one misdemeanor count of attempting to possess methamphetamine.
*David Rhembrandt entered a no contest plea to one felony count of attempting to fail to register as a sex offender after moving from Crawford to Chadron. Chasek requested his bond be reduced from $10,000 to 10% of $5,000, but Judge O’Gorman denied the request.
*Matosapa Richards entered no contest pleas to two felony counts for fourth offense driving under the influence and assaulting a police officer, and to one count of failing to appear.
Lame, Martinez, Rhembrandt and Richards will all be sentenced Sept. 10 at 1 p.m.
*Dale Romero entered guilty pleas to four counts of failing to appear, one felony and three misdemeanors. He requested to proceed straight to sentencing and was ordered to pay a $500 fine and $3.21 in restitution to Common Cents. He had also spent 101 days in jail waiting for his case to proceed.
Also in court last week, a pre-trial conference was set for Aug. 13 at 1 p.m. for Shane Lame. That will also be his last day to enter a plea agreement. Lame is charged with two counts of delivery of a controlled substance in two separate cases.