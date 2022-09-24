Harvest Moon celebrates 10 years

On Saturday, Oct. 1, the Harvest Moon Fall Festival will officially be a decade old. Though the festival has called Chadron home since 2020, it originated in Hemingford. Committee Member Julie Lawrence isn’t planning anything special to celebrate the milestone, but this year’s event will have some new additions. All festival activities are based around the Dawes County Fairgrounds.

As Harvest Moon coincides this year with the Chadron State College Homecoming, the CSC Drum Line under the direction of Dr. Richard Puzzo will perform following the parade, at 10:30 a.m.

One of the favorite events, the Chadron State Women's Basketball Connect Four, will not make a return. The game is going instead to the college’s Homecoming activities, but Lawrence is prepared. Instead of Connect Four, pairs will play Tic-Tac-Toe. Players will have to make baskets in order to place their chosen shape on the board.

Another interesting sport for this year’s festival is Human Foosball, which looks to be just as it sounds — the traditional table game played on a much larger scale.

Lawrence emphasized there is no conflict between her event and Homecoming, and even extended an invitation to those visiting from Colorado to check out the festival before the big game.

The Air Link helicopter will also make an appearance, flying in at 11 a.m. west of the fairgrounds crow’s nest.

Another addition is the ax throwing competition for children and adult divisions. Wristbands which allow for all-day throwing are available at the Chadron Chamber of Commerce for $20. Otherwise, the cost is $5 for three throws at the event.

A big part of this year’s festival, Lawrence said, is the health fair from 7:30 a.m. until noon at the 4-H Building. She noted blood draws will be done, for which people will have to pre-register through Chadron Community Hospital. The hospital, as well as Western Community Health Resources will have information on a variety of topics including blood pressure, diabetes, breast cancer and living wills.

For those who want to go for a healthy run, be sure to check out the Chadron Rotary’s Hangry Cow 5K, starting at 9 a.m. at Hampton Field.

The traditional salsa and costume contests will be back, but this year the Chadron Kiwanis is also having a cookie contest. The stage for the costume contest — also used for gymnastics demonstrations — will be outside. Lawrence also noted there will be a mechanical bull to ride, and Dirk Christiansen is returning to do caricatures.

Lawrence said between the events and booths there is 167 vendors. She noted the nice thing is the vendors have a variety of unique items. Further, there are a lot of organizations that have joined the festival to raise money for their groups.

Fun games such as the goat roping, archery shoot and human foosball, as well as the hay maze, petting zoo, inflatables and chance to kiss Spike the mule, will be centered in the Fairgrounds arena. Lawrence said this will allow parents and grandparents to sit in the grandstands and enjoy watching the kids play. Hay rides are also available for those who need to break from the excitement.

People should park at the north side of the fairgrounds, which will allow handicapped people easier access to the main buildings.

The most rewarding part of putting together the festival, Lawrence said, “Is going to sit in those grandstands and seeing the people with smiles on their face. That’s the rewarding part, watching people have fun and enjoy it.”

For more information on the festival, check out harvestmoonfallfestival.org