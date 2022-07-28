Hawk recognized as Gold Award Scout

Kourtney Hawk of Chadron was among twenty-two Girl Scouts from the Spirit of Nebraska earned the highest achievement in Girl Scouting, the prestigious Gold Award.

Hawk built and installed four benches at the Office of Human Development’s bocce ball court in Chadron, poured a cement path allowing handicap accessibility and installed a metal sign with bocce rules for the community. The daughter of Jason and Amy Hawk is in her 13th year with Scouts, and has routinely been the top Girl Scout Cookie seller in the Panhandle

Gold Award Girl Scouts are high school activists who change the world through extraordinary leadership and passion by tackling local, national, or global issues.

This year’s Spirit of Nebraska Gold Award Girl Scouts made meaningful, lasting change in childhood literacy, inclusivity through education, mental health awareness, women empowerment, and more.

Special ceremonies have been held across the state to honor these Girl Scouts and their incredible work.

The final ceremony was Thursday, July 14, at the UNO Strauss Performing Arts Center.

Using strategic thinking, collaboration, problem solving and time management, Gold Award Girl Scouts addressed pressing issues becoming the future leaders the world needs.

Other 2022 Gold Award Girl Scout recipients are:

Kylie Berry of Omaha - installed a Little Library at Brown Park in South Omaha

Taya Berry, Lexington – created books for every STAR classroom in her school district to help facilitate communication between nonverbal students, other students, and staff

Rilee Brazada, Lincoln – founded the Hillcrest Heights Neighborhood Kids Club; developed a small nature park with games and a book exchange box for residents

Emily Brodd, North Bend – organized renovations of a Scout Cabin that included sanding, priming, painting, and staining; oversaw the installation of new windows, electrical wires, outlets, light fixtures, plumbing, flooring, and more

Tia Chism, Bellevue - created curriculum to help younger students learn about people of color and their accomplishments through games, educational books, and engaging puppet shows

Cali D’Agosto, Omaha – facilitated the creation and assembly of “Pad Packs’ consisting of two liners, four fleece inserts, and a pamphlet educating young girls about the menstrual cycle

Madison Eisert, Papillion – in partnership with Goodwill Omaha, Madison organized the “Merry Thriftmas” community project; retail display windows were decorated with holiday decorations and gifts; all items were donated to families in need across two states

Hailey Fuqua, Shelton - raised funds for new archery equipment at Lakeview Cabin; created Archery Leagues at Camp Cosmo and Lakeview Cabin helping girls develop archery skills

Kailyn Grunke, Omaha - created a website to raise awareness about mental health; developed an activity book with journal prompts, positive messages, yoga exercises, and more

Karen Kalilangwe , Papillion – started the #ReadWoke program at her high school inspiring students and staff to read books about racial and ethnic diversity, complete a summary form, and receive a t-shirt

Chloe Liebentritt, Omaha - raised $12,000 to erect a crucifix at her school’s football field for pre-game prayers and graduation ceremonies thus creating a lasting physical representation of faith

Katherine Luther, Nebraska City - created a memorial honoring the men and women of Bethel Church who served in the military; she was so inspirited by these individuals that she herself joined the United States Air Force

Alexis Mark, Omaha - built a raised garden bed and a bench for the residents of the Elk Ridge Retirement Living Community

Fiona Miller, Papillion - created a sensory path at Patch Elementary School helping students with special needs who may have sensory disorders

Rachel Moore, Bartley – implemented an online catalog of nearly 6,000 books through her local library for visitors to access from home

Journey Noyes, Aurora - created an interactive website about the global issue of child marriages; proposed a bill to the Nebraska Legislature ending child marriage in Nebraska; bill expected to be heard January of 2023.

Madeline Ochsner, North Platte – revamped a book display for the library that included renovating a bookshelf, creating milk crate seats, and an activity cabinet

Eme Starbuck, Bellevue - built and installed two Little Free Library for both Rose Theater locations

Payden Tracy, Pleasanton – fundraised and built an activity shed, supplying it with materials for the after-school youth program for the United Methodist Church of Pleasanton

Jianze Yang, Omaha - raised money for welcome baskets given to women who first arrive at Carol’s House of Hope

Anna Zingler, Elkhorn - partnered with Youth Emergency Services House of Omaha – Maternity Homes implementing a sustainable composting system and revitalized their gardens