Friendly Festival
The Zion Lutheran Sunday School entered this float in the Hay Springs Friendly Festival parade Aug. 27, 2016. The theme was "Beach Party."

 Record file photo

The last weekend of August means it’s once again time for the Hay Springs Friendly Festival, with a slate of activities planned for Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

The Sheridan County town will celebrate a “Haytown Hoodang” for this year’s version of the 91-year-old event.

A complete schedule of events follows:

Friday

Noon – 5 p.m. – Free swimming

7 p.m. – P.E.O. Game Show Night at the high school auditorium ($6 at the door)

5-8 p.m. – Grilling at Silver Dollar beer garden

7 p.m. – Tug-o-War for six-man teams

FBLA Pajama Party for Pre-K to 5th grade (Parents Night Out, $20 per child)

8 p.m. to Midnight – Blue Street, Silver Dollar beer garden

Saturday

7-9:30 a.m. – Fly-in breakfast at the Hay Springs Airport

7 a.m. – Rusty’s Memorial 5K Run-Walk, starting at Security First Bank

8 a.m. – RB Rusty Belina Memorial Softball Tournament

8 a.m. - Breakfast burritos and caramel rolls, sponsored by Robotics, at Security First Bank

8 a.m. - Young Eagles Airplane Rides for ages 8-17 at the airport

8-10 a.m. – Bloody Mary Bar, Silver Dollar

9 a.m. – 3 p.m. – Heritage Center Museum open

9 a.m. – 5 p.m. – Branding Iron Reunion, Heritage Center Museum

10 a.m. – Friendly Festival Parade with grand marshals Randy and Betty Turman

11 a.m. – Warrior Obstacle Course, high school football field

11 a.m. – 2 p.m. – G&S Car Show and Shine, north end of the park

11 a.m. – 5 p.m. – Children’s activities in the park

11 a.m. – 5 p.m. – Corn Hole Tournament in the park

11 a.m. – 3 p.m. – Grilling at the Silver Dollar beer garden

11 a.m. - ?? – Indian Tacos at the Senior Center

After parade until 2 p.m. – Flower Show, Hay Springs Daycare

After parade until 4 p.m. – Quilt Show, St. Columbkille’s Church

1-2 p.m. – Games at the swimming pool (free swim noon to 5 p.m.)

1 p.m. – Horseshoes, Sunset Park

1:30 p.m. – Tractor Pull, Young’s Repair (Weigh-in at 12:30 p.m.)

2-3 p.m. – Old fashioned family games in the park

5-7 p.m. – Family hog roast and trimmings, Sunset Park, sponsored by Chamber of Commerce and Security First Bank

5-7 p.m. - Homemade pie and ice cream, Sunset Park, sponsored by the United Methodist Church Ladies

7 p.m. – FBLA Pajama Party for Pre-K to 5th grade (Parents Night Out, $20 per child)

8 p.m. – Midnight – DJ Bridwell Band in the park, no cover charge, bring a lawn chair

9-11 p.m. – Glow in the Dark Kickball, empty lot near the softball fields

9 p.m./Dark – Fireworks Display at the softball field

Sunday

7:30-9 a.m. – 3-person Golf Scramble

9:30 a.m. – Church services

Noon-5 p.m. – Free swimming and activities

