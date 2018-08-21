The last weekend of August means it’s once again time for the Hay Springs Friendly Festival, with a slate of activities planned for Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
The Sheridan County town will celebrate a “Haytown Hoodang” for this year’s version of the 91-year-old event.
A complete schedule of events follows:
Friday
Noon – 5 p.m. – Free swimming
7 p.m. – P.E.O. Game Show Night at the high school auditorium ($6 at the door)
5-8 p.m. – Grilling at Silver Dollar beer garden
7 p.m. – Tug-o-War for six-man teams
FBLA Pajama Party for Pre-K to 5th grade (Parents Night Out, $20 per child)
8 p.m. to Midnight – Blue Street, Silver Dollar beer garden
Saturday
7-9:30 a.m. – Fly-in breakfast at the Hay Springs Airport
7 a.m. – Rusty’s Memorial 5K Run-Walk, starting at Security First Bank
8 a.m. – RB Rusty Belina Memorial Softball Tournament
8 a.m. - Breakfast burritos and caramel rolls, sponsored by Robotics, at Security First Bank
8 a.m. - Young Eagles Airplane Rides for ages 8-17 at the airport
8-10 a.m. – Bloody Mary Bar, Silver Dollar
9 a.m. – 3 p.m. – Heritage Center Museum open
9 a.m. – 5 p.m. – Branding Iron Reunion, Heritage Center Museum
10 a.m. – Friendly Festival Parade with grand marshals Randy and Betty Turman
11 a.m. – Warrior Obstacle Course, high school football field
11 a.m. – 2 p.m. – G&S Car Show and Shine, north end of the park
11 a.m. – 5 p.m. – Children’s activities in the park
11 a.m. – 5 p.m. – Corn Hole Tournament in the park
11 a.m. – 3 p.m. – Grilling at the Silver Dollar beer garden
11 a.m. - ?? – Indian Tacos at the Senior Center
After parade until 2 p.m. – Flower Show, Hay Springs Daycare
After parade until 4 p.m. – Quilt Show, St. Columbkille’s Church
1-2 p.m. – Games at the swimming pool (free swim noon to 5 p.m.)
1 p.m. – Horseshoes, Sunset Park
1:30 p.m. – Tractor Pull, Young’s Repair (Weigh-in at 12:30 p.m.)
2-3 p.m. – Old fashioned family games in the park
5-7 p.m. – Family hog roast and trimmings, Sunset Park, sponsored by Chamber of Commerce and Security First Bank
5-7 p.m. - Homemade pie and ice cream, Sunset Park, sponsored by the United Methodist Church Ladies
7 p.m. – FBLA Pajama Party for Pre-K to 5th grade (Parents Night Out, $20 per child)
8 p.m. – Midnight – DJ Bridwell Band in the park, no cover charge, bring a lawn chair
9-11 p.m. – Glow in the Dark Kickball, empty lot near the softball fields
9 p.m./Dark – Fireworks Display at the softball field
Sunday
7:30-9 a.m. – 3-person Golf Scramble
9:30 a.m. – Church services
Noon-5 p.m. – Free swimming and activities