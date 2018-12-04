Try 1 month for 99¢

A Hay Springs man was found dead in his vehicle in Chadron after he did not return to work one day last week.

Scott Parker, 58, was found by a co-worker and a passerby at Wilson Park, where Parker had gone to eat lunch Friday. When he did not return, the co-worker went in search of him and contacted emergency personnel after discovering him unresponsive in his vehicle. Parker never regained consciousness, and according to a press release from the Dawes County Attorney’s Office, the preliminary investigation leads officials to believe he died of natural causes. An autopsy was scheduled to take place Monday.

