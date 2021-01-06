Health care workers Citizens of the Year

For the majority of the past 40 years, The Chadron Record has named a Citizen of the Year. While this honor is given to individuals, many years saw groups recognized.
In light of the COVID-19 pandemic that has permeated into almost every aspect of life, this year’s Citizens of the Year are the health care workers, whom every day have faced the challenges of this disease head on.
Chadron Community Hospital Chief Nursing Officer Alisha Obando stated, “We did have employees who contracted COVID-19. Staff worked together to pick up extra hours to ensure the shifts were well covered. The facility increased nursing staffing on each shift to ensure patients continued to receive quality care.
“When a patient tests positive for COVID they are placed in special isolation precautions in a negative airflow room. Staff wear N95 mask, face shield, gown and gloves to ensure they are protected and to ensure other patients in the facility are protected. The admission of a COVID patient creates special procedures for virtually every department, from nursing, to lab, pharmacy, radiology, dietary, laundry, housekeeping, PT, et cetera.
“The hospital has a no visitor policy due to COVID. There are times where the restrictions are lifted such as in end of life situations or when a patient needs a family caregiver. The majority of patients and their family members have been very understanding of the policy and safety measures that are in place.
“All the hospital staff have felt the impact of increased census and increased acuity of the patients in house. Many have worked countless overtime hours to ensure the needs of our community are met. The increased work load in addition to the extra precautions that have to be taken has been stressful for staff.
“With the increase number of sick patients throughout the area it has been difficult at times to find an accepting facility when a patient needs a higher level of care. The teamwork throughout the hospital has been excellent and the employees have worked together as a team to ensure patient and staff needs are being met.”
Regarding the news that the vaccine is becoming available in the Panhandle, Obando stated, “Many are very excited for opportunity to receive the vaccine. I believe there is a sense of relief knowing that that with the vaccine we can reach herd immunity in the not so distant future and hopefully can see a reprieve from the stress the virus has had on the healthcare facilities.”
As for keeping patients informed, Obandao said, “Staff have ensured there is frequent communication between patients and their family members, offering the use of technology to talk face to face with their families. Social Work has been working hard with patients and their families to ensure they have access to the resources available.
Obando further added, “Healthcare staff throughout the hospital, clinics and long term care facilities have faced a year unlike any other. When we decided to go into medicine we could have never imagined the role we would be asked to play in protecting and serving our neighbors and communities. As we saw the devastation that hospitals across the nation were facing we spent countless hours planning for how to protect our families, friends and communities.
“When the virus hit our communities we were privileged to serve on the front lines to offer care and comfort to those affected with the virus. We have comforted and mourned with family members whose loved ones have died due to the COVID in our community and rejoiced with those who after extended illness and hospital stays are able to return home. Our daily processes and routines were forced to change in order to protect staff and other patients. Frontline staff sacrificed their own comforts to see to the needs of their patients while wearing full personal protective equipment including N95 mask, face shield, gown and gloves for hours throughout the day. Behind the scenes countless members of the healthcare team worked tirelessly to ensure the facility was kept clean, the incredible increased loads of laundry were washed and folded, the computers and network kept up to date, meals prepared, equipment maintained and repaired, bills paid and patient’s records updated. We are so very proud to be part of a supportive and loving community who have been understanding of the restrictions put into place and who have offered their support in way of cards, donations of food, homemade masks and other personal protective equipment. While we never could have imagined the magnitude of our responsibilities in Healthcare over the past year, we are proud to be able to continue to offer quality care for our friends and neighbors here in our community.”
Of course, hospitals aren’t the only care facilities being impacted by the pandemic. Krystyn Turman, administrator for Pioneer Manor in Hay Springs, stated, “This pandemic has been very difficult and stressful for all staff, residents, and the families and friends of our staff and residents. We look forward to a time when we are able to once again welcome visitors into our facility safely.”
Crestview Care Center Administrator Heather Salmon noted, “We have a special website for updates to the COVID-19 status at Crest View Care Center. It can be found here: http://www.crestvcc.com/COVID-19/Covid19.aspx The site has enabled us to keep family and loved ones up-to-date. It includes data on both staff and residents.
“At this time, we are thankful that our team has kept COVID-19 away from the residents at Crest View Care Center. We have not had any positive cases amongst our resident population. Employees have taken this issue very seriously and done their best to keep the residents safe from the pandemic. We are very grateful to our teams from working so hard on infection control as it has enabled us to maintain levels of staffing and care.
“One of our best tools for infection prevention has been screening employees before their shifts. We are thankful for the integrity of our staff as they have responded truthfully and reported any exposures/close contacts so they could be tested and quarantined at home until safe to return to work.
“We follow the guidelines put in place by public health officials in the Panhandle and State of Nebraska. As county positivity rose, we were limited in what type of visits we’ve been able to offer. Weather has also limited visitation. Our families have all been incredibly supportive and understanding. We are aware how tough this has been on them, but their response has been gracious.
“It is difficult when family members can't see their loved ones. Our team has provided as much love and support as possible during this time. We have worked to facilitate outdoor visits when allowed and set up video chats when possible.
As for the vaccine, Salmon stated, “We are very hopeful that the vaccine is going to help us move on from the pandemic. As a company, we feel comfortable recommending that our staff and residents receive the vaccine; however, it is not mandated. Those who choose not to be vaccinated will be required to wear PPE such as masks until herd immunity has been reached. We do not have our vaccination clinic date yet, but response from staff and residents to the possibility of the vaccine has been positive.
Salmon further added, “Our employees have pulled together to create as many fun activities as possible. Some of our most memorable events include a parade that drove by the facility for Mother’s Day, a costume contest amongst our employees for Halloween and a dog parade that provided canines and their human companions an opportunity to walk by our residents’ windows. We’ve also continued traditions that mean a lot such as our memorial Christmas tree in honor of those who are no longer with us. We had virtual Christmas Party over Zoom, which went over very well. It was very exciting and we had a lot of fun interacting on video.”
Lora Sullivan, administrator at Crawford’s Ponderosa Villa Nursing Home and Assisted Living, said, “We had staff members that tested positive for COVID-19. During their absences, the rest of the staff simply pitched in and did what needed to be done. Staff worked extra shifts. Staff did whatever they could do to make it work. People came in on days off to help with meals, clean, do laundry, care for residents, et cetera.
“Positive residents were moved to a private room or to a room with another positive resident. Staff wore full PPE — N95 mask, face shield, gown, and gloves — every time they cared for a resident. They wore N95 masks and face shields every second of every minute that they were at work.
“Separation from loved ones was hard. As of March 13, we didn’t allow visitors in the facility except in compassionate care situations, which basically meant the resident was terminal. We had a few brief periods where we allowed open window visits or visits where the resident and their loved one had to wear mask and stay six feet apart.
“Once the number of cases really picked up in Dawes County, we couldn’t allow visitors except in compassionate case situations. We did a lot of closed window visits where the resident and their loved one would talk on the phone and see each other through a closed window. We also have a Facebook Portal and two tablets which allowed virtual visits. We thought the residents wouldn’t really understand the virtual visits, but they actually did. The resident that seemed least likely to understand the Facebook Portal used it the most.
“Residents and families were understandably angry and frustrated about the restrictions. Despite the frustration, everyone truly handled the restrictions with grace and kindness. We are incredibly blessed to have such kind and loving people to care for.
“We had an outbreak of COVID in the facility. Seeing people that our staff loved and considered to be family feeling so sick was stressful. We had a lot of staff doing things that were not their normal jobs and working way more hours than normal. But, as they always do, staff pulled together and made it work. And as always, our residents were kind and patient. Our residents make the difference. We care for the most amazing people.
“Virtual visits with family make a big difference. The essential caregiver program that was implemented earlier this month has been a huge blessing. Our staff members have made a point to give extra TLC whenever we can.”
As for the vaccine, Sullivan said people are “understandably apprehensive. It is new and we truly don’t know what effects might happen down the road. But, we are also putting our faith in the developers and trusting their years of education and knowledge. Most likely, when staff sees that people are doing well after the vaccine, people that were on the fence about getting it will decide to get the vaccine.”