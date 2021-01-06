Health care workers Citizens of the Year

“When the virus hit our communities we were privileged to serve on the front lines to offer care and comfort to those affected with the virus. We have comforted and mourned with family members whose loved ones have died due to the COVID in our community and rejoiced with those who after extended illness and hospital stays are able to return home. Our daily processes and routines were forced to change in order to protect staff and other patients. Frontline staff sacrificed their own comforts to see to the needs of their patients while wearing full personal protective equipment including N95 mask, face shield, gown and gloves for hours throughout the day. Behind the scenes countless members of the healthcare team worked tirelessly to ensure the facility was kept clean, the incredible increased loads of laundry were washed and folded, the computers and network kept up to date, meals prepared, equipment maintained and repaired, bills paid and patient’s records updated. We are so very proud to be part of a supportive and loving community who have been understanding of the restrictions put into place and who have offered their support in way of cards, donations of food, homemade masks and other personal protective equipment. While we never could have imagined the magnitude of our responsibilities in Healthcare over the past year, we are proud to be able to continue to offer quality care for our friends and neighbors here in our community.”