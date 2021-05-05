 Skip to main content
Health Professions students honored at banquet

Chadron State College students pose at the Health Professions Honors Banquet April 22. From left, Jessica Badje of Hay Springs, Chinaza Nwosa of Lagos, Nigeria, Ethan Roby of Grand Island, Lindsay Scanlan pf Minden, Neb., Cole White of Green River, Wyo. Masks were worn before and after photographs. Not pictured: Jasmine McAliley, Korissa Runyan, Hailey Snyder, Emma Stewart, Shelby Wetz.

 Tena Cook

Chadron State College students studying Health professions were honored at a banquet April 22 at Country Kitchen.

The speaker for the event was CSC alumnus Dr. Bobby Griese, a physical therapist at Chadron Community Hospital.

“As CSC students you will find yourselves tutoring others around because you are so well prepared based on your studies at Chadron State College,” Griese said.

He advised the students to join their professional associations since these groups will determine the direction of health care in the future.

Director of Health Professions Kristal Kuhnel said it was heartwarming to get together with students, faculty, and administrators.

“We are going to miss them on campus, but we know they are going off to make the world a better place,” Kuhnel said.

CSC students advancing to professional schools:

Dental Hygiene

Shelbi Mills of Alliance, Neb., UNMC West

Chiropractic

Haylee McKeehan of Peyton, Colo., Cleveland Chiropractic College

Medical Lab Science

Madison Coulter of Curtis, Neb., UNMC, Kearney

Medicine

Alisha Huynh of Scottsbluff, Neb., UNMC

Brawly Taylor of Elkhorn, Neb., UNMC

Nursing

Jessica Badje of Hay Springs, Neb., UNMC West Division

Jasmine McAliley of Chadron, UNMC West Division

Chinaza Nwosa of Lagos, Nigeria, University of Wisconsin, Madison

Ethan Roby of Grand Island, Neb., UNMC West Division

Korissa Runyan of North Platte, Neb., Texas School of Nursing

Lindsay Scanlan of Minden, Neb., UNMC West Division

Hailey Snyder of Grant, Neb., UNMC West Division

Emma D. Stewart of Sutherland, Neb., UNMC West Division

Shelby Wetz of Glendive, Mont., UNMC West Division

Cole White of Green River, Wyo., UNMC, Omaha

Pharmacy

Emma Alexander of Sidney, Neb., UNMC

RaeAnn Heapy of Curtis, Neb, UNMC

Physical Therapy

Emily Hand of Columbus, Neb., UNMC, Omaha

Physician Assistant

Evelyn Causgrove of Nebraska City, Neb., Xavier University, New Orleans

Brooke Chramosta of Ravenna, Neb., UNMC

Radiography

Shelby Bewley of Gering, Neb., Regional West School of Radiography

Kesha DeGroff of Broken Bow, Neb., UNMC, North Platte

Veterinary Medicine

Elizabeth Owens of Longmont, Colo., St. George’s University

Charmayne Strong of Rushville, Neb., UNL/Iowa or Mississippi State

Doctoral Research

Lelisse Umeta of Addis Ababa, Ethopia, UNMC Doctoral Cancer Research

