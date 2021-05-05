Health Professions students honored at banquet

Chadron State College students studying Health professions were honored at a banquet April 22 at Country Kitchen.

The speaker for the event was CSC alumnus Dr. Bobby Griese, a physical therapist at Chadron Community Hospital.

“As CSC students you will find yourselves tutoring others around because you are so well prepared based on your studies at Chadron State College,” Griese said.

He advised the students to join their professional associations since these groups will determine the direction of health care in the future.

Director of Health Professions Kristal Kuhnel said it was heartwarming to get together with students, faculty, and administrators.

“We are going to miss them on campus, but we know they are going off to make the world a better place,” Kuhnel said.

CSC students advancing to professional schools:

Dental Hygiene

Shelbi Mills of Alliance, Neb., UNMC West

Chiropractic

Haylee McKeehan of Peyton, Colo., Cleveland Chiropractic College

Medical Lab Science