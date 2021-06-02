Health standard concerns presented to commissioners

The Dawes County Commissioners met in regular session at 9 a.m. May 25.
The meeting was called to order by Chairman, Jake Stewart. Board Members present were Vic Rivera and Levi Grant.
Chet Ellsworth met with the Board. He expressed concern with public comments made surrounding the May 11 commissioner meeting and read aloud the proposed Nebraska Health Standards that would teach children about gender equity. Ellsworth feels by the Board adopting Resolution No. 2021-14 establishing a fund to receipt in American Rescue Plan Act funding the Board supports the proposed Nebraska Health Standards that would teach children about gender identity. A public records request was left with the County Clerk.
Board Reports at the meeting included:
Grant: PADD has funding available for tourism promotion. Commissioner Grant shared this information with Crawford as well. OHD-no meeting. Crawford Senior Citizen Program is trying to re-open to serve meals with restrictions in seating for those without a COVID-19 vaccine.
Stewart: NCAP is closing Head Start down for the summer and lay-offs are in progress. Personnel evaluations will be conducted, and Cost of Living was discussed. The recent food bank at the Fairgrounds went well. Another 21,000 pounds of food is coming on June 5 to be distributed. Region 23 passed their budget and rent to Dawes County had no increase. SWANN board was business as usual with no change in trash fees. Dumping of carcasses will increase. Commissioner Grant suggested SWANN make available a pamphlet explaining rules for disposing of trash. Drivers will not pick up items left beside dumpsters.
Sam Wellnitz, Treasurer and Shellie Decker, Deputy Treasurer, met with the Board regarding the 2020 audit. Corrections will be discussed further at the June 7 meeting with action items being addressed during the budget cycle. Fund 2525 will need to be officially closed and transfers made in error will be addressed. The Public Service Commission funds will be corrected going forward. The Road Construction Chief/Foreman job description was reviewed by Board Members and Wade Yada, newly-appointed Highway Superintendent.
Commissioner Rivera suggested Pete Emerson be above crew chiefs in chain of command. He doesn’t feel crew chiefs will take kindly from orders received from Emerson unless he has seniority. Communication is going to be key to the success of the Construction Crew.
Yada presented two bids to replace an engine in a 2006 Dodge used by the sign technician. Upon review of the bids, the Board directed Yada to move forward with the necessary repairs. An estimate to fix a dozer radiator was reviewed by board members, and Yada was directed to move forward with replacement of the radiator.
Jeremy from Manna Systems and Consulting was teleconferenced into the meeting. He went over the many IT services available through Manna. Some of those services included backups, zoom systems, email systems and complete IT packages with labor available. Commissioner Stewart asked him to go over what Manna installed at 342 Main Street. Computer suppliers are also available through Manna. An opportunity to quote was requested by Jeremy.
Sealed bids for a 1950 Pontiac were opened, including one from Bob Hardy in the amount of $153.00 and one from Evelyn Rahmig for $402.75. The bid was awarded to Rahmig.
E-VINS were discussed. Auditors have suggested the Board acknowledge usage of E-VINS by the Sheriff’s department. The board acknowledged and approved the Sheriff’s Department utilizing the E-VIN program and charging $10 per E-VIN done by the Sheriff’s department.
Commissioner Stewart discussed a claim submitted by Steve Loop for reclamation of the Garrett pit. He questioned why a Roads crew member was being paid to reclaim a pit off the clock. Board Members indicated time and availability of crew members was a concern. The mileage submitted was incorrect and the County was billed at $100.00 per hour. The board agreed to pay the claim to Loop and adjusting mileage to the correct rate.
Brad Sawyer with Great Plains Communications met with the Board regarding a petition request to replace old copper lines from Hay Springs west to the exchange boundary. Fiber optic lines will replace old copper lines. The Board also encouraged Sawyer to stay in contact with the Highway Superintendent if issues arise. The Board approved the petition request to bore fiber optic lines replacing old copper lines.
An SDL (Special Designated License) application from Tori Wild for a wedding at 110 McHenry Road, Lot 2 on June 12 was reviewed and approved by the Board.
The last order of business was opening of sealed bids for the Dawes County CDBG re-use funds which will abide by the Davis Bacon Act and be bid according to specifications set out for the following projects:
RSVP ADA Accessibility Project: Bid#1- Chadron Glass and Windows-$4,300.00 to install two windows and $500.00 for materials for a total bid of $4800.00, ADA Door-$2,750.00; Bid#2-Northwest Improvements-$23,610.16 for entire RSVP ADA Accessibility project.
Head Start Project: Bid#1-R&J Industries-(Option 1) ADA Handicap railing, ramp and fence-$47,062.50; Bid#2-Fire & Ice Mechanical-Install HVAC system-(48,000 BTU)- $3,550.00; Bid#3-MPC Heating and Cooling-Install HVAC system-(48,000 BTU)-$3240.45; Bid#4- Fuller Construction (Option 1)-ADA Handicap railing, ramp and fence-$63,267.00. The Board accepted all sealed bids presented for the Dawes County CDBG re-use funds projects. Awarded bids included: R&J Industries in the amount of $47,062.50 for Head Start ADA Handicap railing, ramp and fence; MPC Heating and Cooling in the amount of $3,240.45 for installation of a HVAC system (48,000BTU) for Head Start.
The next meeting of the Dawes County Commissioners will be June 7, at 9 a.m. with the Board of Equalization Meeting followed by the Commissioner Meeting at approximately 9:20 a.m. Both meetings will be held in the Commissioner room. The Agenda will close at noon on June 3.