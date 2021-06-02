Health standard concerns presented to commissioners

Sam Wellnitz, Treasurer and Shellie Decker, Deputy Treasurer, met with the Board regarding the 2020 audit. Corrections will be discussed further at the June 7 meeting with action items being addressed during the budget cycle. Fund 2525 will need to be officially closed and transfers made in error will be addressed. The Public Service Commission funds will be corrected going forward. The Road Construction Chief/Foreman job description was reviewed by Board Members and Wade Yada, newly-appointed Highway Superintendent.

Commissioner Rivera suggested Pete Emerson be above crew chiefs in chain of command. He doesn’t feel crew chiefs will take kindly from orders received from Emerson unless he has seniority. Communication is going to be key to the success of the Construction Crew.

Yada presented two bids to replace an engine in a 2006 Dodge used by the sign technician. Upon review of the bids, the Board directed Yada to move forward with the necessary repairs. An estimate to fix a dozer radiator was reviewed by board members, and Yada was directed to move forward with replacement of the radiator.