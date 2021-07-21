Hearing on fund request continued

If the $102,500 already raised remains static, and the requested $150,000 from LB 840 is granted, it provides a total $252.500, which would be $505,000 to build the homes if the matching grant funds are acquired. Cottier said this is a 3.4 to 1 return on every dollar the City puts in.

High Plains Community Development Executive Director Rita Horse said the grant application is due July 29, and grant recipients will likely be announced in the fall. Additional contract negotiations could last until the end of the year. Barring an environmental review, funds could be released in early January of next year.

Following that, lots would be found and purchased by February or March, bids for homes would be sought. Another five to six months for the homes to be built and set means they would be set in August or September of 2022. Finishing work takes about two months, and Horse hopes to have someone in line to purchase the homes immediately after they are finished.

Horse pointed out the funds committed to the housing would not be requested until the lots are purchased. If the state matching grant is not received, she further added, nothing would be done and the housing project would be put on hold.