Hearing on fund request continued

A public hearing to consider a revised LB840 Fund application for High Plains Community Development will be reconvened on July 26 at 6:05 p.m., following a decision by Chadron City Council Monday night. The fund request is for assistance with construction costs for two new houses and to create a revolving loan fund for future housing.
Mayor Mark Werner noted the LB 840 Committee has not met, and council member Cheryl Welch was absent from the meeting. The extension for the public hearing will allow for a full council and time for a committee meeting, if possible. However, if the committee does not meet, the application deadline of July 29 for matching grant funds would expire.
During Monday’s meeting, Northwest Nebraska Development Corporation Executive Director Deb Cottier hoped she would be speaking in the context of a recommendation from the LB 840 Committee, but took the time to explain the need for a revised application that increased the initial request by $10,000.
There are two major factors, Cottier noted. First, the State of Nebraska has increased the allowable dollars that can be spent per house by $10,000, allowing for up to $285,000, based on price of construction. The fundraising goal was previously $275,000, in order to have these funds matched by a state grant fund and allow for the building of two houses.
The local fundraising goal, minus the $100,000 initially requested from LB 840, was $175,000. Of that, Cottier said, $102,500 has been generated as of Monday. To make the most of the dollar-for-dollar match grant from the State, it made sense to increase the request from the LB 840 Committee to $150,000.
If the $102,500 already raised remains static, and the requested $150,000 from LB 840 is granted, it provides a total $252.500, which would be $505,000 to build the homes if the matching grant funds are acquired. Cottier said this is a 3.4 to 1 return on every dollar the City puts in.
High Plains Community Development Executive Director Rita Horse said the grant application is due July 29, and grant recipients will likely be announced in the fall. Additional contract negotiations could last until the end of the year. Barring an environmental review, funds could be released in early January of next year.
Following that, lots would be found and purchased by February or March, bids for homes would be sought. Another five to six months for the homes to be built and set means they would be set in August or September of 2022. Finishing work takes about two months, and Horse hopes to have someone in line to purchase the homes immediately after they are finished.
Horse pointed out the funds committed to the housing would not be requested until the lots are purchased. If the state matching grant is not received, she further added, nothing would be done and the housing project would be put on hold.
It was later noted if the LB 840 money were granted it would have to be set aside. If the full $150,000 is granted, it would take the majority of the $155,600 fund. However, the fund does replenish at an average of just under $10,000 per month, $5,000 of which is through sales tax and the rest from repayment of LB 840 loans. Cottier said the fund would have substantial dollars above the request $150,000 by the time the money is drawn out for the lot purchases.
It was questioned whether the LB 840 funds could go to other projects such as infrastructure, though it was quickly pointed out $150,000 does not buy much infrastructure these days.
Cottier also added that building the additional homes has benefits through increased property tax to the City, economic impact of having housing available for people looking to relocate to Chadron and increased property values.
The public is welcome to attend the special July 26 meeting, during which the hearing on the LB 840 funds request will be reconvened.
Another hearing conducted at Monday’s meeting was to amend the land development regulations to allow custom meat processing business in an agricultural district by special use permit.
Zoning/Building Official Janet Johnson said this has been a topic of the Planning Commission for several months. She was approached by people regarding this type of this business, and the commission defined the custom meat processing business is “the slaughter or processing, for a fee or other compensation, meat or meat products of an animal or poultry not owned by the person performing the slaughter or processing, and not intended for sale by the owner of the animal.
Basically, she said, animals brought in for slaughter are labelled as not for sale. This is different from meat packing plants in communities like Gordon, she noted, where the meat is sent to other places to be cut up and sold to the public.
It was also pointed out during this hearing that such facilities would also process wild game, and that such facilities would be beneficial to the area as already existing processors have been backed up with increased business over the past year.
Johnson also noted that such businesses are highly regulated at the state and federal level. She pointed out that if such businesses in the two-mile range outside the city limits they are required to have two septic systems. One is for regular use, eventually going into a leach field. The second is a closed system for animal offal, which would have to be pumped out regularly.
Council will not take any action with regard to allowing or denying the special use permit, until their Aug. 2 meeting.
In board action, a permit for use of public right of way, for a chain link fence at 401 Henkens Drive was approved. The original permit, granted to Nicole Benigno, was terminated at the last meeting due to a change of ownership; the home was recently purchased by City Manager John Sutherland.