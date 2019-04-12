A show dedicated to the equine species will open Saturday in the Mari Sandoz High Plains Heritage Center. The exhibit will be comprised of 17 photos of Mari Sandoz visiting the Lazy VV horse farm near Nederland, Colorado, in the 1940s, mixed media artwork by Edgemont, South Dakota, artist Tami Bauer, and customized Breyer model horses by Chadron resident Lori Fisher.
The reception, free and open to the public, is from 1 to 3 p.m. To learn more about the show that closes May 31, call the Center at 308-432-6401.
Sandoz’s posthumously published “Foal of Heaven” was inspired by her month-long annual summer visits to the Colorado horse farm owned by Lynn “The Boss” and Rose Van Vleet, according to Laure Sinn who organized the exhibit with CSC alumna Holly Counts. Sandoz was one of many international luminaries photographed socializing and riding the Van Vleet’s Arabian horses.
Bauer, in addition to exhibiting her work in the show, will conduct a free, public demonstration of her artistic techniques Monday, April 29 from 10 to noon and 1 to 3 p.m. in the Center.
Fisher’s modified Breyer horses include enhanced manes, tails, accessories, painted alterations and combinations of models she has re-positioned and adapted in unique settings.