Chadron Head Start & Dawes Early Head Start Programs Celebrate
The Chadron and Dawes County Early Head Start and Home-base programs will celebrate Head Start Awareness Month with open houses Oct. 11 from 8:30-10:30 a.m. at their respective locations. The public is invited to join them for coffee, juice and donates at the Dawes County Early Head Start Office at 255 Chadron Ave., and the Chadron Head Start at 324 Spruce St. Staff will be available to answer questions about the program and provide tours.
Head Start programs promote school readiness for expecting mothers and children up to five years old from low-income families by working with them, and teaching at their own pace. During Head Start Awareness Month, we celebrate all the work these programs have done for families and children in our communities.
Here are a few ways Head Start programs support children’s growth and development through their services.
1. Health- All children receive health and development screenings, mental health support, and nutritious meals, as well as medical and dental services as well.
2. Early learning- Head Start knows children’s readiness for school comes from learning experiences as well as their environments. These programs help kids form relationships with adults and other children so they grow in many aspects of development.
3. Family well-being- Head start programs strengthen and support children’s relationships with their parents, and bring families together to show the importance of education, financial security, and housing stability. (Head start offers help in all these areas)