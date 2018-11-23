The 2018 Holiday season is upon us and we all know what that means! The Chadron Police Department is preparing for its annual “Shop with a Cop” program. All donations raised are used to purchase food, clothing, and gifts, for less fortunate children within our community. Children will have an opportunity to go shopping with one of our local Chadron police officers. The experiences have been a fun and exciting, sometimes interesting, time for both the children, the officers and their families.
As the month of December nears, look for donation containers near the registers of some of our local businesses in town. Donations can also be brought in or mailed to the Chadron Police Department at 125 Main Street Chadron NE 69337. You may also drop off your donations directly at the First National Bank of North Platte here in Chadron. Just let the cashiers know you wish for the donation to go to the “Shop with a Cop” program. If you have questions, feel free to contact the Chadron Police Department at 308-432-0510 or School Resource Officer (SRO) Derek Bauer. Or by email, dbauer@chadronpd.com
Remember “A Little Change can Make a BIG Difference!” The Chadron Police Department would like to give a great “Thank You” to the generous citizens and businesses for their years of support with this program. Area children would say it has been a huge success as they get show their excitement every year! Over the years, community and business donations have allowed us to help hundreds of children through the Chadron Public School system. We hope to continue this tradition and help many more children in the years to come. May everyone have a safe and wonderful holiday season!