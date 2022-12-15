 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Help sought in final week of bell ringing campaign

  • 0
p

The Salvation Army Bell Ringing is facing a big challenge. The funds raised during the Bell Ringing campaign are critical dollars used throughout the year to help those in crisis. Ninety percent of the funds raised here, stay here, but the blizzard has left the campaign at just 60% of the $13,000 goal with only a week left. Additional snow days and forecasted sub-zero wind chills will likely cause more bell ringing cancellations.

Several community members have come forward and agreed to MATCH up to $2,000 of new donations to help bridge the gap. Those who can help are asked to make checks to Salvation Army and mail them to:

 Salvation Army, c/o NCAP, 270 Pine Street, Chadron, NE 69337

Donations made payable to Salvation Army can also be dropped at FNBO across from the fire station in Chadron.

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Board approves new staff hires

Monday night, the Chadron Public Schools Board of Education — with board member Melissa Webster absent and board member Tye Pourier appearing …

Nutcracker ballet set for Dec. 18

Nutcracker ballet set for Dec. 18

This month marks the return of The Nutcracker Ballet, performed by students with Consuming Fire School of Dance, Gymnastics and Fitness. The c…

Former hospital demolition begins

Former hospital demolition begins

Just five years short of a century old, the former building that housed Chadron Community Hospital — originally Chadron Municipal Hospital — j…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News