Help sought in final week of bell ringing campaign

The Salvation Army Bell Ringing is facing a big challenge. The funds raised during the Bell Ringing campaign are critical dollars used throughout the year to help those in crisis. Ninety percent of the funds raised here, stay here, but the blizzard has left the campaign at just 60% of the $13,000 goal with only a week left. Additional snow days and forecasted sub-zero wind chills will likely cause more bell ringing cancellations.
Several community members have come forward and agreed to MATCH up to $2,000 of new donations to help bridge the gap. Those who can help are asked to make checks to Salvation Army and mail them to:
Salvation Army, c/o NCAP, 270 Pine Street, Chadron, NE 69337
Donations made payable to Salvation Army can also be dropped at FNBO across from the fire station in Chadron.