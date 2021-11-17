 Skip to main content
Help sought to locate juvenile

The Chadron Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating missing 13-year-old Antoinette White Plume. Antoinette was reported missing to the Chadron Police Department during the evening hours of November 16, 2021. While taking the report it was learned Antoinette had been missing from the Rushville area since the previous evening on November 15, 2021 and it was believed she may be in the Chadron area. Antoinette is described as a Native American female, 5’7” and weighing approximately 120lbs, black hair, brown eyes, last seen wearing a black T-shirt with a black zip-up style hoodie, blue jeans with ripped knees, and New Black high tip converse shoes. If anyone see’s Antoinette, or knows where she may be located, please contact your local law enforcement agency or the Chadron Police Department at 308-432-0510.

