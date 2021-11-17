The Chadron Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating missing 13-year-old Antoinette White Plume. Antoinette was reported missing to the Chadron Police Department during the evening hours of November 16, 2021. While taking the report it was learned Antoinette had been missing from the Rushville area since the previous evening on November 15, 2021 and it was believed she may be in the Chadron area. Antoinette is described as a Native American female, 5’7” and weighing approximately 120lbs, black hair, brown eyes, last seen wearing a black T-shirt with a black zip-up style hoodie, blue jeans with ripped knees, and New Black high tip converse shoes. If anyone see’s Antoinette, or knows where she may be located, please contact your local law enforcement agency or the Chadron Police Department at 308-432-0510.
Help sought to locate juvenile
Related to this story
Most Popular
Court documents have shed some more light on two felony cases from later October.
After nearly 40 years as an agent with State Farm Insurance, Randy Bauer will say farewell to the office — but not to Chadron — On December 31.
Veterans Day, celebrated on Thursday, Nov. 11, is a time to recognize those living among us who have served in the military, putting their liv…
Darrell A. Marshall
Karen L. Conner
A 27-year-old Chadron resident is charged with four felonies following his arrest Thursday morning.
Carolyn Mildred Schaeffer (Temple)
Marvin Burdette Nielson
This week is National Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Week, and among the programs helping keep people fed is the Chadron Extra Helpings Foo…
Lyla Scott Mendenhall