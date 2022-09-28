Hemingford art teacher named Educator of the Year

Bob Reeker, President of the Nebraska Art Teachers Association (NATA), recevently announced Nebraska’s 2022 Art Education Award Recipients. NATA is a professional organization whose mission is to develop and promote quality art education in Nebraska through a statewide professional support system, with opportunities for growth and development through leadership and service.

Among the award recipients is Millicent Butler of Hemingford Public Schools, who received K-12 Art Educator of the Year.

Butler has been teaching for nearly nine years, with two in Utah, two in New Mexico and four in Hemingford. She is married to Jake Butler of the Butler Professional Farrier School on the Table. The couple's five children attend at Hemingford, and when she learned about the K-12 Art position becoming available, the timing was perfect with their youngest going into preschool the same year. This year is her fifth with the district.

"We live equidistant from Chadron, Crawford and Hemingford and attend church in Chadron, so I consider all three 'home,'" she added.

As for her own education, Butler stated, "My original goal was music education. I never set foot in the art room in my high school in Monticello, Utah. I participated in Jazz Band, Pep Band, Concert Band and Concert Choir as a member of the ensemble and as accompanist, and I spent time during my Junior and Senior years as a Teacher's Aide or "Band Aid" for the sixth and seventh grade bands. I held flute sectionals and gave the elementary flute players lessons at my house. Music was the center of my world when I entered Brigham Young University for the 1996 Summer Term.

"As I began taking classes and exploring more, I felt more and more strongly that I wanted to be in a situation where I could help kids understand how every subject and everything in life is interrelated. This partially came about because I was hired at the on-campus life science museum as a program coordinator for their weekly and summer children's programs. As I designed weekly three-hour activities, I found myself incorporating poetry and other literature, math, history, geography, music & movement, art and even food into each session. Each week as students returned, I was so amazed at all of the information they were retaining from these experiences.

"As my perspective on teaching changed, I thought that Elementary Education would be the place where I could really plan and create cross-curricular lesson plans that would help students see the practical application of skills and use different learning styles, and all of the senses to really retain and understand information. I obtained a Bachelor's of Science in K-8 Education, while also studying dance in depth and performing with one of the backup teams for the International Folk Dance Ensemble on campus.

"I taught fourth and fifth grade in Utah before marrying and moving to New Mexico with my new husband. I applied for a fourth grade position but was not hired because I wasn't bilingual. But I received a call the following week from the superintendent of Tucumcari Public Schools offering me the Middle School Art position.

"Fortunately, I have always been a maker and creator. I've been blessed with an active imagination and the need to use that to create beautiful things. After his retirement, my grandfather spent hours with me as a child and teen during my summers in his medical office turned art studio, nurturing that love as he taught me the elements of art and principles of design while helping me learn to paint with oils - his favorite medium.

"My parents signed me up for art camps and lessons as a child and provided me with art materials to really experiment and learn. It was always something I loved, but never really pictured as something I would spend my life doing. Two of the classes from BYU that I took that are most vivid to me now looking back are the required Humanities class in which we studied famous art and the artists and examined the symbolism and meaning in each artwork, and the Art for Elementary Teachers class that was also required as part of the Elementary Education Program. But I see now how those experiences, combined with a love of dance and my passion for music, prepared me to really offer a more in depth curriculum to my students now that enables them to really understand the artists we study as well as the cultures they come from that are a huge part of what and why they create."

Among her favorite things about art instruction is lesson planning. "Lesson planning is my happy place," she exclaimed. "Corralling resources and developing lessons and projects for each grade level based on their skill level and relating to specific artists is so exciting to me! I love how studying not just the practical skills and how of creating art, but the backgrounds of artists and why they create what they do deepens and changes my students' perspectives. It has given them more compassion and understanding of others.

"Each month, I select a different artist, and we do a deep dive into their life events and experiences and their cultures in order to understand the meaning behind their art. I strive to create lessons that give students connection to who they are through those studies and then enable them to express those new things they are coming to understand about who they are, through the medium we are studying. We often culminate our studies each month with what my students have dubbed, 'Yummy Day' where I bring in foods from the culture of that month's artist for them to celebrate and experience that individual's life on a more personal level."

Her favorite projects and lessons vary hugely, from lessons that focus technical skills to those that become "visceral ways to release or express emotion in a very cathartic way."

Being a K-12 teacher affords Butler the opportunity to teach and interact with almost every student on campus.

"I teach a first st grade lesson where students are able to draw a recognizable horse using two circles and a bunch of lines.They color and shade their horse with oil pastels and do a watercolor resist background. They are always so blown away by how realistic their horses look when we are finished and it gives them a huge confidence boost to learn new skills!

"When we returned from quarantine, I wanted my high schoolers to be able to really connect to a piece that would give them ownership over the hard experiences and emotions brought on by the pandemic. I developed my 'Smash 2020 — now my 'Smash-whatever-year-we-just-survived' —lesson plan in which students begin with a list of things that were hard or awful or that they wish had never happened. They assign each event a color, and then create an abstract drawing in their sketchbook using only those colors.

"We continue with a ceramic slab lesson, where students create a 5x5 ceramic tile covered with random textures. Once fired, I instruct students to create their drawing on that tile with ceramic glaze - again, only using the colors from their list. After that one is fired, students don a pair of safety goggles and literally take a hammer to their tile to 'smash' that previous year. They then use the broken tile pieces, combined with other glass pieces, sea shells, pebbles & rocks or other meaningful items, to create a mosaic on another ceramic piece they create such as a vase, a picture frame or even their initial cut from clay and fired.

"The finished products are always so stunning and are a beautiful reflection of how our individual struggles and setbacks can ultimately make us the most beautiful person we can be if we use them to help us grow and become stronger.

"Fourth graders last year tackled the grid drawing technique and entered their drawings in the Nebraska Jr. Duck Stamp contest. It was my first year submitting entries, and we were so tickled to have three kids receive Honorable Mention awards!

"We also did a graffiti/street art unit with High School Art I & II last year and were so fortunate to have two local businesses invite us to create art in that style on their buildings and back fence spaces. Watching the students plan through their designs and prepare their materials and stencils was so exciting, and it was incredibly rewarding seeing that art take shape and come to life in public spaces!

"As part of my quest to increase understanding and open the world to my students, I've created a travel program in which I've taken students to France and Spain, as well as New York City to experience the Arts and culture of another place up close and personal. Seeing the growth my students experience in a short time, just by being immersed in another culture and place for a few days is unbelievably rewarding. I'm looking forward to our tour of Ireland this coming summer!"

Hemingford Superintendent Travis Miller said, "Mrs. Butler brings a passion for art and a larger passion for students to her work as an art educator. She is a dedicated member of our school community. She consistently goes above and beyond to make our school an excellent place for students to learn. As a parent and school administrator, I am proud to have her teaching our students. Her work is greatly appreciated and respected."

Each year NATA recognizes outstanding contributions to learning in art education, leadership in curriculum and staff development in local school districts and communities, and contributions to professional endeavors on state and national levels.

K-12 Art Educator of the Year is awarded to a member of NATA/NAEA who spends at least part-time teaching art to a combination of two or more elementary, middle school, and secondary art students and has made additional outstanding contributions in art education beyond the classroom, including school, district, community, state, and/or national levels.

The awards will be presented in conjunction with the 2022 NATA Fall Conference held in Norfolk, Nebraska, October 7-8, 2022.

Others receiving honors are:

● NATA Elementary Art Educator of the Year - Lindsay Hueftle, Omaha, Nebraska

● NATA Middle School Art Educator of the Year - Ryan Dieke, Omaha, Nebraska

● NATA Secondary Art Educator of the Year - Molly Conway, Omaha, Nebraska

● NATA Outstanding Art Educator of the Year - Joe Bristol, Omaha, Nebraska

● NATA Marvin Spomer Novice Art Educator - Hannah Ash, McCook, Nebraska

● NATA Roscoe Shields Service Award - Lorinda Rice, Lincoln, Nebraska