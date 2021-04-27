 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Hickstein appointed as new police chief

Hickstein appointed as new police chief

{{featured_button_text}}
police

The City of Chadron Civil Service Commission has recommended Lt. Rick Hickstein be appointed to the position of Chief of Police for the City. Interim City Manager Milo Rust stated, "It is with great pride and honor to offer the position of Chief to Lt. Rick Hickstein, and I am pleased to announce that he has accepted."

Chief Rick Hickstein started his journey with the Chadron police department on September 7, 1999, as a police officer. Officer Hickstein was next promoted to Sergeant February 11, 2005 and to Lieutenant  on February 26, 2007.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

City manager selection made
News

City manager selection made

A process that began late last year is drawing to a conclusion with the Chadron City Council unanimously voting to offer the city manager posi…

News

Council passes on lot purchases

As part of their action agenda at Monday night’s meeting, the Chadron City Council approved a motion to pass on the purchase of three lots on …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News