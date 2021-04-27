Hickstein appointed as new police chief

The City of Chadron Civil Service Commission has recommended Lt. Rick Hickstein be appointed to the position of Chief of Police for the City. Interim City Manager Milo Rust stated, "It is with great pride and honor to offer the position of Chief to Lt. Rick Hickstein, and I am pleased to announce that he has accepted."
Chief Rick Hickstein started his journey with the Chadron police department on September 7, 1999, as a police officer. Officer Hickstein was next promoted to Sergeant February 11, 2005 and to Lieutenant on February 26, 2007.