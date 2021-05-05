Hickstein chosen as new chief

Law enforcement is something Hickstein has always to do as a kid, but his real inspiration came from his brother, who was five years older and also studied the subject. “I just kind of fed off my brother, and really this is what I’ve wanted to do.”

Hickstein has been able to experience four different bosses with the department, those being Lordino, Margaret Kuiper, Jerry Crews and Ted Vastine.

“I think I’ve learned from each and every one of those police chiefs I’ve worked under. Being here so long-term, I think I’ve got a unique style to me. I think I’m going to take a little mixture of all of them and not change a whole lot. We’re going to make this department our own, as a group.” Though there are no big changes coming right away, Hickstein’s priorities will be with hiring and retaining.

He’s also keeping an eye on new Legislative laws coming through, particularly in the increase in training required. He further added there can be seen a change in law enforcement at the national level. “Just because we’re in a rural area, it doesn’t make us immune from that. We need to make some changes as well.”