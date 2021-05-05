Hickstein chosen as new chief

Interim Police Chief Rick Hickstein can officially drop the first word of that title as of Tuesday, April 27, when it was announced the Chadron Civil Service Commission recommended he be appointed to the position of Chief of Police for the city. Tim Lordino resigned from the position early this year, his 13th as chief.
Hickstein was promoted to Sergeant on Feb. 11, 2005, and to Lieutenant on Feb. 26, 2007.
“I’m honored, to say the least,” Hickstein said of his promotion to chief. He is in his 22nd year with the Chadron Police Department, having started on Sept. 7, 1999. It is also the only department he’s been with, as he moved to Chadron in 1995, from Riverton, Wyo., to attend CSC studying criminal justice. Though hired on after graduation, Hickstein had some experience with officers in the department during his college years.
He had an internship with Common Cents, doing security and helping with loss prevention. “In doing that internship,” he said, “I actually got to meet and interact with a lot of the officers and sergeants that worked for Chadron PD. It was kind of how I got my foot in the door, getting to know everybody here and wanting to join the Chadron force.” He added that it helped out because his wife was still in college for another year.
He and his wife, Misty, still reside in Chadron with their daughter, Alpine.
Law enforcement is something Hickstein has always to do as a kid, but his real inspiration came from his brother, who was five years older and also studied the subject. “I just kind of fed off my brother, and really this is what I’ve wanted to do.”
Hickstein has been able to experience four different bosses with the department, those being Lordino, Margaret Kuiper, Jerry Crews and Ted Vastine.
“I think I’ve learned from each and every one of those police chiefs I’ve worked under. Being here so long-term, I think I’ve got a unique style to me. I think I’m going to take a little mixture of all of them and not change a whole lot. We’re going to make this department our own, as a group.” Though there are no big changes coming right away, Hickstein’s priorities will be with hiring and retaining.
He’s also keeping an eye on new Legislative laws coming through, particularly in the increase in training required. He further added there can be seen a change in law enforcement at the national level. “Just because we’re in a rural area, it doesn’t make us immune from that. We need to make some changes as well.”
The department has filled 11 of the 15 allocated spots available, and Hickstein in the middle of doing background checks on another he hopes to have on the team in the middle of the month. There are another two applicants that will test this month as well.
The big things for Chadron are the quality of life issues that need to be tackled, Hickstein noted. These include barking dogs, weed violations and nuisance issues. “They’re simple and trivial to a lot of people, but they’re really not because it affects how people live. Not that it’s a big problem here, but it’s something we need to focus on because I think the community would like to have that done.” He commended the staff on being pro-active and addressing crimes such as burglaries and thefts.
Other big challenges for the department have to do with technology. In the radios and parts of the dispatch center console are reaching their end of life and need updated. “We’re talking hundreds of thousands of dollars,” Hickstein said. “That’s going to be a force to be reckoned with, financially and also on the technology side.”
In addition to his promotions within the department, he was appointed into the WING Investigative Task Force in 2003, and since he’s been tied to WING in some way, shape or form. “It’s been a pleasure and an honor, because that allowed me to work crimes throughout the Panhandle but also network with other agencies, see how they operate get to know the personalities, so I’ve got a lot of good connections throughout the region at the state, local and federal level.”
As the Chadron Police Department is a member agency of WING, Hickstein will be able to sit on the Task Force Board and still have a hand with what’s going on.
Moving forward, he plans to partner and work in cooperation with other agencies. “We’re all on the same team, and everybody I’ve talked to is on that same page, and I think we’re moving in the right direction.”
“It is an honor,” Hickstein emphasized in regard to being the new chief. “I’m blessed because I’ve worked here for 21.5 years. I’ve made Chadron my home since I came here right out of high school. How many people get the opportunity to go their whole career and move up in the positions like I’m having the opportunity to do, in their home town.”