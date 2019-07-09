A Chadron man arrested on suspicion of assault remains in jail this week and is expected to appear in court later this month.
Valentine High Hawk, 20, was arrested June 29 after Chadron Police were called to respond to an alleged assault in the 600 block of Morehead Street. Officers arrived to find a female victim, who had apparently been cut by a sharp instrument and was bleeding from the leg. The victim named High Hawk as her alleged attacker and was taken to Chadron Community Hospital for treatment.
Officers located High Hawk in an alley behind his residence, a Chadron Police Department press release said. He appeared to have blood on his clothing and was taken into custody. He was arrested on suspicion of second degree assault, a felony, minor in possession of alcohol and disturbing the peace, both misdemeanors. He was booked into the Dawes County Jail, and bond was set at 10% of $25,000.
As of Monday, no formal charges had been filed in Dawes County Court. High Hawk will likely make his first appearance July 17 if charges have been filed prior to that date.