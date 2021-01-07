 Skip to main content
High school hosting shooter scenario

The Nebraska Army National Guard’s 1057th Military Police Company, based in Chadron and Scottsbluff, will conduct training in partnership with local law enforcement agencies Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 9-10, at Chadron High School.

Officers from law enforcement agencies in the surrounding area have been invited to participate along with the Military Police in a response to a simulated active shooter scenario.

The exercise will be conducted entirely within the confines of the high school building, but members of the public may notice the police and military vehicles present in the area.

