High school principal addresses graduation

Monday night at their regular meeting, conducted via teleconference, the Chadron Public Schools Board of Education heard from Chadron High School Principal Jerry Mack regarding the upcoming graduation of Chadron’s 58 seniors.
The board approved the list of graduating students, contingent upon completion of their requirements. Superintendent Dr. Caroline Winchester is optimistic all of the students will finish on time, but noted that, even with the limitations due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there are still credit recovery options available beyond the regular school year. Graduation is scheduled for May 9.
Mack said he met with the seniors, and they are really pushing for a formal graduation ceremony. The probability of such a ceremony is fairly small, even in summer months, though one is tentatively scheduled for July 18.
“Since we can’t control a ceremony date,” Mack said, “the one thing we can control is to celebrate the Class of 2020. We’re leaving the graduation date of May 9 on the calendar.” Everyone is encouraged to celebrate the seniors on May 9 through signage. Additionally on the same day, the school will release a video at 1 p.m. recognizing them.
Students will receive their diplomas when they do their checkouts. “We’re not going to hold a diploma hostage,” Mack said. There will also be a mock backdrop of the graduation stage set up at the high school track with short video clips of the seniors celebrating. The video is expected to be done by May 6 and ready to present on graduation weekend.
“We’re just going to celebrate in all kind of creative ways we can on the scheduled graduation date,” Mack said, noting there’s a lot of creativity among the boosters and school staff, as shown by the options provided for distance learning. He is also working with students to make sure they are doing everything they can to meet graduation requirements.
In other action, the board approved the beginning of a Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) chapter at Chadron High School for the 2020-21 school year. The formation of the chapter was proposed by Brenda Budler, who would advise the chapter.
Currently a co-advisor of Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) with Renae Noble, Budler stated in her proposal that Noble feels confident she can handle the FBLA chapter on her own.
Dr. Winchester noted this would mean there would be one sponsor each for FBLA and FCCLA, and provide additional opportunity for student extracurricular activities. She doesn’t foresee a significant increase in finances with the chapter formation.
Budler, who was also attending the meeting, said she advised FCCLA for four years in Wyoming and 11 years in Idaho. She said FCCLA is more directed with youth concerns such as traffic safety, parenting, family relationships, nutrition and child care.
The para/secretary wage scale for the 2020-21 school year was approved. Board President Tom Menke said the Personnel Committee met Monday and had several conversations about the wage scale. What was brought forth from the committee is a 2.5% increase. He further noted this would be an increase of $43,605 for salaries or $64,735 with salaries and benefits.
It was pointed out that Level II Special Education paraeducators would remain at the 2019-20. That decision is based largely on input from staff members themselves regarding fairness across the board.
Policy 3530 regarding insurance, was approved on third reading. This policy states the board is responsible for carrying liability, property and worker’s compensation insurance on all property, vehicles and employees. Further, insurance coverage will meet state requirements. Building content inventories will be updated yearly and turned into the building principals. Injuries received while on school property shall be reported to the superintendent.
Board member Gary Hoffman said the Policy Committee has discussed the policy and wanted to update the language from the previous policy, which was written in 1983. A second policy, Policy 3531, was deleted as it is very repetitious and covers only liability insurance.
Action was tabled on Policy 3540.1 regarding mileage in lieu of transportation of students, which was up for second reading. Hoffman said the policy was originally drafted in 2006 and amended in 2013. He explained it could allow for a cost savings to the district if a group of rural patrons collaborated and agreed one person would drive students from a pick up point.
Hoffman noted parents who are not driving students to school would only receive mileage up to the pickup point, and parents that would drive students into town would receive 100% of the regular mileage and up to 5% more per person up to a maximum of 25% above the 100%.
Hoffman suggested action on the policy be held off for a third reading until the Policy Committee has a chance to meet. Action is expected on the policy at the May board meeting.
The Rapid City Journal and Scottsbluff Star-Herald were added to the list of Official School Press. Dr. Winchester explained sometimes special board meetings come up that are less than a week out. This doesn’t allow for publishing notices of these meeting in a weekly paper like The Chadron Record. Previously the school board has been allowed to simply post them. However, changes in Legislature require posting of these meetings, which could only be done in a daily such as the papers in Scottsbluff and Rapid City.
Also at the meeting, Dr. Winchester noted Chadron Intermediate School was awarded the continuing 21st Century grant for the after school program, and commended staff on the writing of the grant.
Dr. Winchester and other administrative staff also expressed great appreciation to the district administrators, staff, teachers and parents for the extra work they have done during the COVID-19 pandemic. These efforts have made distance learning and the meal delivery systems at Chadron Middle School and Chadron Intermediate possible.
Chadron Primary Principal Libby Uhing noted staff at her school are also painting murals and bathrooms. She’s excited to get students back in the building because “it’s going to look like a totally different place.”
