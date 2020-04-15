High school principal addresses graduation

“We’re just going to celebrate in all kind of creative ways we can on the scheduled graduation date,” Mack said, noting there’s a lot of creativity among the boosters and school staff, as shown by the options provided for distance learning. He is also working with students to make sure they are doing everything they can to meet graduation requirements.

In other action, the board approved the beginning of a Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) chapter at Chadron High School for the 2020-21 school year. The formation of the chapter was proposed by Brenda Budler, who would advise the chapter.

Currently a co-advisor of Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) with Renae Noble, Budler stated in her proposal that Noble feels confident she can handle the FBLA chapter on her own.

Dr. Winchester noted this would mean there would be one sponsor each for FBLA and FCCLA, and provide additional opportunity for student extracurricular activities. She doesn’t foresee a significant increase in finances with the chapter formation.

Budler, who was also attending the meeting, said she advised FCCLA for four years in Wyoming and 11 years in Idaho. She said FCCLA is more directed with youth concerns such as traffic safety, parenting, family relationships, nutrition and child care.