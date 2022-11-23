High school sees decrease in chronic absenteeism

Chadron High School Principal Jerry Mack recently announced a dramatic decrease in chronic absences over the first quarter compared to a year ago. Chronic absence is defined as any student who has 10 or more unexcused absences in a semester. Those who have already missed five days in the quarter are at risk for being chronically absent by the semester’s end.

At the end of the first quarter of the 2021-22 school year, the high school had 35 of 307 — 11.4% — students with at least five absences. At the end of the current year’s first quarter, that number has dropped to 11 of 277 students — only 4%. The number of students with 10 or more absences in the first quarter has been halved from 10 in 2021-22 to five in the current year.

Mack said following the spring of 2020, when the schools were closed nine weeks due to COVID-19, more absences were allowed to allow families the ability to decide to keep students home. That was in the 2020-21 school year, and Mack said it was hard to get back to a sense of normalcy in the first fall after the COVID closure.

Watching the data, the principal said the attendance has never come back to pre-COVID numbers until now. Pulling academic, attendance and social emotional data in preparation for a staff meeting last week, he was surprised to see the significant decrease in chronic absences.

The State allows 20 absences in an entire school year. With block scheduling at the high school, Mack explained, 10 are allowed per semester. If students have more than 10 per semester, the question becomes whether they should receive class credit.

Looking at the data, Mack was blown away by the significant decrease. As for reason for the change, Mack said there have been conversations with the students, as well as meetings between staff and parents of students who have been absent.

“This year has been the smoothest, easiest start to a school year that I can remember,” Mack said. he attributes this to there being no COVID restrictions, which created a struggle for both students and staff to do school. “It has felt so much easier this year.”

He further noted the district did well with restrictions, but it dawned on him that not having them and not doing so many meetings with public health officials was helpful. Again, he said, just having the students in school makes the teachers’ jobs easier.

“We still have students who have missed too many days, and when students do miss 10 days in a semester we report those to the county attorney.” He said this support from the county attorney’s office is helpful, and it’s not always the parents who are targeted. The attorney looks at each case differently, and perhaps put probation on older students who have the capability and responsibility of getting themselves to school.

It used to be a state policy that principals were required to report to the county attorney with attendance data. “We do a better job up front, working with families, before we have to report a family,” Mack said. This provides opportunity to see how the school can help and develop collaborative plans for students.

The lower chronic absences, he said, is not just a credit to the high school, but to families who value education and make efforts for their students to attend.

The school was also recently recognized with the College Success Award from greatschools.org According to data from the site, 78% of Chadron graduates pursue college or a vocational program, and 61% returned to college for a second year. For Nebraska, an average 71% of students pursue college or vocations, and an average 47% return to college a second year.

Backing this up with the better attendance, Mack said, will only help with more success and recognition in the future.