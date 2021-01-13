High school site for shooter training

Among the teachers involved with the training was Craig Nobiling, described by Brown as a “rock star” for his availability as a role-player not only here but other training sites. Brown further added it was Nobiling who ran to the sound of gunfire during the 1995 incident, and took down and held the student shooter until law enforcement arrived. He’s a teacher who understands the importance of this training, Brown said.

Also assisting is Chadron State College Criminal Justice major James Wada, who also understands the importance of the training. “He wants to make sure these guys that are learning get those skills they need to help them survive,” Brown said.

Both Nobiling and Wada are great and lining up role-players for the training, Brown added, and “just having fun with it.”

The school is an ideal setting for the training, as they are typically empty on weekends. Also, instead of a sterile training facility with no obstacles, here the soldiers have to learn maneuvering around desks, chairs and doors, providing a more realistic environment.