High school students thrive in Upward Bound

Twenty high school students from Chadron, Crawford, and Alliance got a taste of college during the Upward Bound Summer Program hosted at Chadron State College in July. First-year director of the program, Heather Barry, said the high school students made new friends, looked out for each other, and showed kindness and compassion, while learning what college life can be like.
“They have worked hard on classwork, having positive attitudes, and trying new things,” she said.
Several parents sent Barry text messages throughout the month-long program to indicate their students were enjoying the academic and extracurricular activities at CSC. Barry was an Academic Advisor with Upward Bound for seven years, and served as a public school academic advisor in Crawford for two years, Chadron for five years, and Alliance for the 2019-20 school year.
The group of Upward Bound team leaders and teachers this summer was exceptional, according to Barry.
“Everyone on staff was energetic, positive, and connected with our students. They not only taught our students math and science, but taught them valuable life skills and had meaningful conversations,” she said.
Mackenzie Anderson of Chadron said she developed survival skills for college and made friends.
“I got a lot of friendships out of Upward Bound this year. It made the friendships I already had stronger,” Anderson said.
Jacob Jefferson said he and the other team leaders made a concerted effort to support a theme of kindness and helpfulness.
“The students really took these points of emphasis to heart. Nearly any time of day, any of the students could be found performing a random act of kindness such as holding the door, cleaning up for each other, and caringly asking, ‘Are you okay?,’” Jefferson said.
Team leader Paolo Rodriquez said she noticed many students who made drastic attitude reversals.
“I have seen a completely different scenario from the first week. I am glad the kids decided to give it a chance and stay to complete the program. It is incredible how some of them genuinely open up about everything. Some of the most quiet people have truly shown their colors, their smiles, their talents, and many great things that they were hiding,” she said.
Jonn McLain, math instructor, said the program that combines residence hall life four nights a week, meeting new people, and spending a month away from regular life has significant value.
“I overheard a student speaking about a specific class. He said, ‘I usually struggle with this type of stuff, but with this teacher here, I actually understand it.’ I think this speaks volumes about the value of Upward Bound. Students are exposed to new teachers, new classmates, and a new lifestyle in the setting of a college campus. It can be challenging but it can also be beneficial,” McLain said.
Kelly Cooper, who taught literature class and the writing workshop, was impressed with the students’ interactions.
“I noticed the students came to life in classroom discussions. I think Upward Bound brings out a different student in all of them. It makes them unique,” Cooper said
David Keim, science teacher, noted a high level of maturity in the group.
“The students applied a really thoughtful methodology to all of their projects and were very careful in their approach. A number of students who started out very quiet and shy started to open up and shine through,” he said. “Hopefully some of the experiences were elucidating to the students from an engineering design standpoint.”
The group concluded its four weeks at CSC with an awards lunch July 31 and a trip to Valentine in early August.
Four students selected by Cooper earned a trip to Seattle based on their work in the writing workshop. They are Ashlynn Chipperfield, Talen Huggett of Crawford, Connor Schmidt of Alliance, and Neffie Brooks of Chadron.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!