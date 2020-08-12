High school students thrive in Upward Bound

Jacob Jefferson said he and the other team leaders made a concerted effort to support a theme of kindness and helpfulness.

“The students really took these points of emphasis to heart. Nearly any time of day, any of the students could be found performing a random act of kindness such as holding the door, cleaning up for each other, and caringly asking, ‘Are you okay?,’” Jefferson said.

Team leader Paolo Rodriquez said she noticed many students who made drastic attitude reversals.

“I have seen a completely different scenario from the first week. I am glad the kids decided to give it a chance and stay to complete the program. It is incredible how some of them genuinely open up about everything. Some of the most quiet people have truly shown their colors, their smiles, their talents, and many great things that they were hiding,” she said.

Jonn McLain, math instructor, said the program that combines residence hall life four nights a week, meeting new people, and spending a month away from regular life has significant value.