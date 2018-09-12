With the new fiscal year set to begin in a few weeks for the City of Chadron, the largest impact to taxpayers will be changes in water and sewer rates.
Relatively few people have appeared before the council to protest the increases during council meetings and budget workshops. It’s estimated that an average user’s bill will increase by about $10.50 per month, though a bill could spike by as much as $50 on average during the summer months if the user irrigates their yard.
On the sewer side, the base unit for a connection will increase to $28.60 per month for a single family dwelling. Additional units at multiple family dwellings will be another $24 per unit per month. The consumption fee on wastewater will go up to $1 per 100 cubic feet in excess of 800 cubic feet, determined on the average consumption from December to February.
Water rates will increase by roughly 40 cents per usage category to the following:
- 0-300 cubic feet - $1.75 per 100 cubic feet
- 301-5,000 cubic feet - $1.85 per 100 cubic feet
- 5,001-10,000 cubic feet - $1.90 per 100 cubic feet
- 10,001+ cubic feet - $1.95 per cubic feet
Base fees for water meters will also go up, with prices ranging from $9.40 for a five-eighths inch meter to $246.25 for a six-inch meter.
A new franchise fee has also been included in the 2018-19 fee ordinance, allowing the city to charge its enterprise funds (water and wastewater) a fee of 12 percent of its gross revenues. While the creation of the franchise fee drew the most discussion during recent weeks, it’s presence in the fee ordinance and budget doesn’t directly impact a water user’s bill.
The franchise fee helps to identify the normal cost of doing business for the enterprise funds, explained City Manager Greg Yanker. Essentially the city is charging itself for the use of its right-of-way, providing for a line item in the water and wastewater departments’ budgets. That fee, transferred to the general fund as a departmental expenditure, will then be available for city operations.
Former city councilman Levi Grant protested the fee, calling it a gray area because the funds, once transferred to the general fund, can be used for anything rather than exclusively for water or wastewater infrastructure.
Mimi Groves also spoke to the council during the third reading of the franchise fee, though most of her comments addressed the actual water and sewer rate increases. Groves, who has 23 rentals, is concerned about the cost to her and her tenants, many of whom are low income and may not be able to afford another $10-11 per month.
“I just feel that it’s unfair,” Groves said, adding that she believes the city was not up front about its intentions. “Someone should have come to me.”
Citizen Boyd Roberts also expressed dismay with the utility hikes, urging the council to take a hard look at its spending.
“Our capital budget spending this year is really reduced,” Councilman Mark Werner told Roberts and others in the council chambers.
There were several other changes to the city’s fee ordinance approved along with water and sewer rates, including a decrease in the rent for the multi-purpose room at the aquatics center and the addition of fees for spray planes to use facilities at the airport.
The city’s community garden spaces will also be set up and charged differently. Instead of a small or large space, all plots will be the size of the large spaces of previous years. The cost for the plots will be $60 per year, which includes water. Jerry Kathol protested the move in a letter to the council, saying that while the fee is “reasonably cheap” the ground for the community gardens is “very poor” and has a “deer problem” and vine weed is “nearly out of control.”
“The community garden brings folks out of the house, old people doing what they love, young couples with their children. The produce gets distributed to people less fortunate, friendships are formed, gifts are passed along, ideas exchanged,” Kathol wrote. “The maintenance on the city’s part is shoddy to the say the least. All I see is acts of laziness. Raising the price does not seem logical, unless they want to get rid of us completely. I say improve the ground and area so we can fill up the vacant spaces, promote healthy food and exercise! Better yet, come out and join us. It is rewarding.”
Another addition to the fee ordinance is a credit card surcharge fee. The city currently allows patrons to pay bills with a credit card at city hall but does not charge for that convenience. In the new fiscal year, the city will assess a 2 percent surcharge fee which should reduce the costs to the city associated with credit card use by about 50 percent. The surcharge fee will not apply to debit cards.