LINCOLN - History Nebraska has opened their call for nominations for their 2019 Annual History Nebraska Awards. The History Nebraska awards presentation will take place at the Nebraska History Museum in Lincoln on Wednesday, February 19, 2020, during the Nebraska State Historical Society Foundation’s Legislative Reception.
Each year, History Nebraska recognizes achievements by individuals and organizations throughout the state who strive to preserve and share Nebraska’s rich history. Your nominations help to amplify the story of Nebraska and promote the good works Nebraskans are doing to keep history alive. Nominations are now being accepted through our website https://history.nebraska.gov/awards and must be received by Tuesday, December 31, 2019. The nomination form can be filled out electronically or mailed to our office at 1500 R. Street, Lincoln, NE, 68508.
The History Nebraska Awards will honor Nebraskans through three awards.
The Champion of History Award is given annually to recognize outstanding contributions by an individual or organization that helps to preserve or interpret Nebraska history.
The History Nebraska’s Excellence in Teaching Award is presented annually to a teacher who excels in teaching Nebraska history through creativity and imagination in the classroom by using documents, artifacts, historic sites, oral histories, and other primary sources.
The History Nebraska Advocacy Award is given annually to recognize outstanding contributions or assistance by an individual or organization to History Nebraska through volunteerism, advocacy, or donation.
History Nebraska collects, preserves, and shares Nebraska’s history for all people. History Nebraska operates the Nebraska History Museum in Lincoln and historic sites around the state including Chimney Rock National Historic Site, Fort Robinson History Center, Neligh Mill State Historic Site, Thomas Kennard State Historic Site, Senator George Norris State Historic Site, John Neihardt State Historic Site, and over 500 historical markers placed across Nebraska. History Nebraska administers the State Archives and Library; the State Historic Preservation Office; the Gerald R. Ford Conservation Center; the Office of the State Archeologist; publishes Nebraska History Magazine and books; and is responsible for the administration of the Nebraska Hall of Fame Commission.