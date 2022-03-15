History Nebraska to present 2022 awards

Moni Hourt of Crawford is the recipient of the History Nebraska Advocacy Award, presented during a special Legislative event March 15 at the historic Kennard House in Lincoln. History Nebraska annually recognizes people that provide significant contributions to the preservation and interpretation of Nebraska history.

Hourt was a dedicated teacher for many years and serves as a substitute when needed. She taught in the Crawford Public Schools from 2008 until 2015; prior to that, she taught at the rural Sioux County Schools from 1991 until 2006. She also worked for Chadron State College on the Coffee Gallery in the Sandoz Center from 2006 until 2009.

As a researcher of Dawes and Sioux Counties in northwest Nebraska, Hourt is a dependable resource for the Fort Robinson History Center staff at Fort Robinson State Park. Along with providing accurate historical details of the area, she brings home schooled children to Fort Robinson to instill a passion for Nebraska's history.

Of the award, Hourt said it doesn’t really belong to her but to the community, as they have been the folks who have trusted her with telling their stories during her time with The Crawford Clipper. She further expressed appreciation to the parents for trusting their children with her in her 29 years of teaching History Day.

The History Nebraska Advocacy Award is given annually to recognize outstanding contributions or assistance by an individual or organization to History Nebraska through volunteerism, advocacy, or donation.

Additional 2022 History Nebraska Awards winners include:

2022 Champion of History Award – Susan La Flesche Picotte Center, Inc., Walthill, NE

The Susan La Flesche Picotte Center Inc was selected for their diligent work to preserve, promote, and educate visitors about Dr. Susan La Flesche Picotte. Since 2019, the organization has raised over $2.9 million to restore the Susan La Flesche Picotte Memorial Hospital, including emergency stabilization and completing the exterior restoration utilizing the Nebraska Historic Tax Credit program. When the project is complete, the organization plans to use the space to interpret Dr. La Flesche Picotte's legacy, educate visitors about native cultures and language, youth activities, and more.

Champion of History Award – Vickie Schaepler, Kearney

Schaepler has been selected for her efforts to share the history of Japanese immigrants to western Nebraska, and has been a key individual behind preserving Japanese Hall in Scottsbluff. After learning that the building, built in 1928, was scheduled for demolition, she and a crew of people from across Nebraska raised money to move the building to the Legacy of the Plains Museum campus. The building will be restored and serve as a museum about the Japanese and Japanese American communities. The goal is to open the museum this year.

History Nebraska Excellence In Teaching Award – Rod Mullen, Omaha

Growing up in North Omaha, Mullen's dedication to the teaching profession has inspired countless students to go into teaching and is an inspiration to future teachers of color. Last year, Mullen worked with others on the Omaha Public School Making Invisible Histories Visible program. He joined rising ninth graders on a two-hour walk along North 24th Street, sharing memories of growing up in Omaha's predominantly African American neighborhood. He helped students understand what was a thriving area of North Omaha and contextualized its decline in the 1970s and 1980s. Fellow teachers comment on Mullens's passion for history, his reliability, and the relationships he creates with fellow teachers and students.

Nebraska State Historic Preservation Award – Preston and Emily Leise, Hartington

After purchasing a building built in 1900 in downtown Hartington, they knew that rehabilitation work was in their future. When the Hartington downtown district was named to the National Register of Historic Places, they could begin using the Nebraska Historic Tax Credit to bring their building back to its original luster. The Leises utilized historic images of the original windows to create replacements, replaced the roof, added ADA access, and repointed mortar based on the color and texture of the historic mortar. Elements of the interior that could be saved were carefully refinished, and new electrical and HVAC were added as part of the rehabilitation. The project was completed last year.

Asa T. Hill Memorial Award – Rob Bozell, Omaha

Over his 40 year career as an archeologist for History Nebraska, Bozell has broadened the collective understanding of Nebraska's past – from the Plains Apache who called the Sandhills home to the scientific expedition wintering over at Engineer Cantonment in 1819, and countless histories in between. Bozell has made archeology more accessible to all. He has trained and inspired numerous colleagues and students over the past four decades and has served as the face of Nebraska Archeology beyond the field, delivering countless public lectures and making numerous appearances in popular media. His work on developing collegial relationships with tribal communities has been particularly influential. Even in retirement, he continues to lead the effort to repatriate the human remains and sacred objects housed at History Nebraska under NAGPRA.

James L. Sellers Award – Brent Ruswick, Media, Pennsylvania, and Celine Butler, Cheyney, Pennsylvania

Co--authors Brent Ruswick of Media, Pennsylvania and Celine Butler of Cheyney, Pennsylvania wrote "No Mutually Acceptable Solution: The Struggle to Integrate Campus Life at the University of Nebraska-Omaha, 1968-1972," published in the Fall 2021 issue of Nebraska History Magazine. Selected by the Nebraska Wesleyan University history department faculty, the judges chose this article because they were "impressed by the originality of the topic and the strength of the authors' argument. While many tend to think of the issue of school desegregation primarily in the context of K-12 education, Ruswick and Butler vividly portrayed the unique contours of the issue as it was experienced by college students in Omaha. In doing so, they succeeded in telling a new story about the complexity of historical change in Nebraska, demonstrating how nationally contentious issues played out on the local stage without simply mirroring the familiar themes of national history."

History Nebraska collects, preserves, and shares Nebraska’s history for all people. History Nebraska operates the Nebraska History Museum in Lincoln and historic sites around the state including Chimney Rock National Historic Site, Fort Robinson History Center, Neligh Mill State Historic Site, Thomas Kennard State Historic Site, Senator George Norris State Historic Site, John Neihardt State Historic Site, and over 500 historical markers placed across Nebraska. History Nebraska administers the State Archives and Library; the State Historic Preservation Office; the Gerald R. Ford Conservation Center; the Office of the State Archeologist; publishes Nebraska History Magazine and books; and is responsible for the administration of the Nebraska Hall of Fame Commission. More at https://history.nebraska.gov and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

