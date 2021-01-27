Hoffman family suffers two recent deaths

The Hoffmans, a prominent Holt County family with strong ties to Chadron State College, have suffered two unanticipated deaths just over a month apart.

Ron Hoffman’s wife, Sharon, died unexpectedly in her sleep at their farm home near Bayard on Dec. 9 at age 64 and Ray Hoffman died on Jan. 12 of COVID at Boulder City, Nev., at age 60.

Ron and Ray were among the six children of the late Gene and Mary Ann Hoffman, a farm and ranch family near Stuart, Neb. Both men were football standouts at Chadron State in late 1970s and early ‘80s.

Sharon Arthur Hoffman was a native of Rushville and taught music for 34 years at Bayard High School. She met Ron Hoffman while both were attending Chadron State. They were married in 1984. She earned her bachelor’s degree in 1979 and her master’s degree in 1986 from CSC.

The Bayard High choirs and show choirs that Sharon Hoffman directed won widespread acclaim and performed at places such as Mount Rushmore, Worlds of Fun in Kansas City, Elitch’s Gardens in Denver, the Jefferson Memorial and Pentagon in Washington, D.C., and Disney World in Florida.

In 1986, she was featured in Melissma Magazine as the director of one of the six outstanding small school choral programs in the nation.