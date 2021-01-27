Hoffman family suffers two recent deaths

The Hoffmans, a prominent Holt County family with strong ties to Chadron State College, have suffered two unanticipated deaths just over a month apart.
Ron Hoffman’s wife, Sharon, died unexpectedly in her sleep at their farm home near Bayard on Dec. 9 at age 64 and Ray Hoffman died on Jan. 12 of COVID at Boulder City, Nev., at age 60.
Ron and Ray were among the six children of the late Gene and Mary Ann Hoffman, a farm and ranch family near Stuart, Neb. Both men were football standouts at Chadron State in late 1970s and early ‘80s.
Sharon Arthur Hoffman was a native of Rushville and taught music for 34 years at Bayard High School. She met Ron Hoffman while both were attending Chadron State. They were married in 1984. She earned her bachelor’s degree in 1979 and her master’s degree in 1986 from CSC.
The Bayard High choirs and show choirs that Sharon Hoffman directed won widespread acclaim and performed at places such as Mount Rushmore, Worlds of Fun in Kansas City, Elitch’s Gardens in Denver, the Jefferson Memorial and Pentagon in Washington, D.C., and Disney World in Florida.
In 1986, she was featured in Melissma Magazine as the director of one of the six outstanding small school choral programs in the nation.
Sharon also was among the four charter inductees into the Chadron State Music Hall of Fame in 2002. In addition, she was honored by the Nebraska Music Education Association as Nebraska’s Outstanding Music Educator of the Year in 2006 and the Nebraska Federation of High Schools as the state’s Outstanding Music Educator of the Year in 2007.
Her survivors include her husband, their three children and seven grandchildren.
Ray Hoffman had been the president of a large construction company in the Las Vegas area for nearly 30 years at the time of his death. He had no other health issues before contracting COVID.
His survivors include his wife Carla, a native of Woonsocket, S.D., four sons and five grandsons.
In 1992, Ray Hoffman and a friend, Don Blanchard, formed Blanchard Hoffman Construction. It became one of the fastest growing general contracting businesses in the Las Vegas area. Its projects included constructing office and business buildings, medical facilities, apartments and condominiums, recreational centers, manufacturing plants, storage units, fire stations, aircraft hangars, a school, a detention center and other major structures. It also has been in charge of projects in four other western states,
In recent years, Ray’s son, Nick, who is associated with the firm, said it annually had contracts totaling at least $25 million.
After being outstanding athletes at Stuart High, both Ron and Ray came to play football at Chadron State College. Both were known for their hard-nosed play and leadership. Both were four-year football lettermen and were inducted into the college’s Athletic Hall of Fame as soon as they became eligible.
Besides playing football at Chadron State, Ron threw the discus for the Eagles and Ray played basketball one season after concluding his football eligibility.
Ron played fullback and was the placekicker on the 1978 Chadron State team that won the Boot Hill Bowl. He scored 66 points to lead both the Eagles and NAIA District 11, comprised of nine Nebraska colleges, in scoring that season. He graduated from CSC in 1980 and coached at Gordon-Rushville before he and Sharon moved to Bayard.
During his first two years on the Chadron State football team, Ray was a running back, and excelled after moving to linebacker his final two seasons. He set the school record for most tackles as a junior in 1980 with 147 and participated in 100 as a senior, when he was a team co-captain. He was named to the NAIA District 11 all-star team both seasons.
Ray’s 147 tackles in 1980 still ranks third on the Eagles’ all-time list.
Both Gene and Mary Ann Hoffman died in 2017 about a month apart. He was past 90 and she was in her late 80s. Their others children are Bill of Burleson, Texas, Alice Van Anne of Elkhorn, Neb., Mary Lou Nash of Elizabethtown, Ky., and Ken of Gilbert, Ariz.