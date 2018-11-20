Community Thanksgiving Dinner
There will be a Chadron Community Thanksgiving Dinner again this year organized by the Chadron Community Church and St. Patrick’s Catholic Church.
Delivery for those who pre-ordered meals will begin at 11:30 a.m. and run until all deliveries have been made. Dine-in visitors can share a Thanksgiving meal together at Assumption Arena on Thanksgiving from noon to 1 p.m. at 335 Spruce Street. Please enter from the south.
Santa Photos
The Chamber of Commerce will host Black Friday photos with Santa Nov. 23 at the Holiday Inn Express from 10 a.m. to noon. Anyone bringing two or more canned goods to donate will receive a free print of their child with Santa.
Festival of Trees
The annual Festival of Trees at the Dawes County Courthouse in Chadron will be open on Black Friday, Nov. 23, from 1-4 p.m. for viewing. Take a break from shopping and peruse the trees decorated by local businesses and organizations. The trees will remain up until after Christmas and can also be viewed during normal business hours at the courthouse.
Gift-wrapping Fundraiser
The Sigma Tau Delta group at Chadron State College is sponsoring a gift-wrapping fundraiser Nov. 30 and Dec. 1 at the CSC Student Center. Get your gifts wrapped, enjoy cookies and hot chocolate while you wait and take advantage of the reading nook, where children's stories will be read. Gift-wrapping will be available Nov. 30 from 5-7 p.m. and Dec. 1 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Parade of Lights
The annual Chadron Parade of Lights will celebrate home this year.
The parade’s theme for this holiday season is “There’s No Place Like Home For Christmas.” The parade, sponsored by KCSR-KBPY, First National Bank North Platte and Your Selling Team, is planned for Thursday, Dec. 6, at 6 p.m. The parade will start at the corner of First and Main streets and end at Fifth Street.
Holiday Concert
Chadron State College's music ensembles will present your holiday favorites at the Holiday Concert Dec. 6 at 7:30 p.m. at Memorial Hall. The event is free and open to the public.
Art Guild Christmas Sale
The annual Art Guild Christmas Sale features original and handmade arts and crafts by CSC students and community members. This year's sale will take place at the Chadron State College Student Center in the Ponderosa Room. The sale will be open Dec. 6-7 from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Dec. 8 from 9 a.m. to noon.
Friends with Pets Santa Photos
Chadron State College's Upward Bound program is partnering with Friends of Pets to host "Pet Photos with Santa" Dec. 15 from 1-3 p.m. at the Mari Sandoz Center on campus. The event is a fundraiser for Friends of Pets and open to the public. Bring your pet and support the cause.
Helping Heroes on the Home Front
Helping Heroes on the Home Front is returning for its second year in honor of the late Terry Cogdill.
Individuals are asked to sponsor a wreath for $25 in honor of or in memory of a service member. The wreaths will be displayed on the Chadron American Legion lawn at 123 Bordeaux St. from Nov. 30 to Dec. 31. Donations for additional wreaths are always welcome. Sales will continue until Christmas Eve, and all proceeds are used to aid local veterans with needs that other programs do not cover (mowing lawns, snow removal, etc).
The event is sponsored by the American Legion Auxiliary. Contact Joni at 430-1597 to sponsor a wreath.