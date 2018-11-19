Children's Christmas Store
The Children’s Christmas Store will be open Dec. 2 from 1-2:30 p.m. at Assumption Arena. Children under 10, accompanied by an adult, are welcome to shop with one of the store’s elves while the adults relax. Refreshments will be served. All gifts will be wrapped and identified before the children leave. Cost is $1 to shop, but no child will be turned away. There will be over 20 tables of gift items to choose from.
Sock It To Poverty
Every year a local organization in Chadron purchases much needed shoes and boots for the 3–5-year-olds enrolled in the Head Start Program. When some of these children excitedly remove their old shoes to try on the new ones, we see too many little feet without socks.
Please help us Sock it to Poverty by donating new, warm children's socks for shoe sizes 7–13. These socks will be given to the kids along with their new shoes. You will warm their little hearts by warming their little feet.
Drop the socks at Northwest Community Action Partnership, 270 Pine St, or Farmers State Bank at 205 W. Third St., in Chadron by Dec. 12. For more information, please contact Diane at 308-432-3393. A little generosity makes a big difference.