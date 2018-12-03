Sock It To Poverty
Every year a local organization in Chadron purchases much needed shoes and boots for the 3–5-year-olds enrolled in the Head Start Program. When some of these children excitedly remove their old shoes to try on the new ones, we see too many little feet without socks.
Please help us Sock it to Poverty by donating new, warm children's socks for shoe sizes 7–13. These socks will be given to the kids along with their new shoes. You will warm their little hearts by warming their little feet.
Drop the socks at Northwest Community Action Partnership, 270 Pine St, or Farmers State Bank at 205 W. Third St., in Chadron by Dec. 12. For more information, please contact Diane at 308-432-3393. A little generosity makes a big difference.
Parade of Lights
The annual Chadron Parade of Lights will celebrate home this year.
The parade’s theme for this holiday season is “There’s No Place Like Home For Christmas.” The parade, sponsored by KCSR-KBPY, First National Bank North Platte and Your Selling Team, is planned for Thursday, Dec. 6, at 6 p.m. The parade will start at the corner of First and Main streets and end at Fifth Street.
Holiday Concert
Chadron State College's music ensembles will present your holiday favorites at the Holiday Concert Dec. 6 at 7:30 p.m. at Memorial Hall. The event is free and open to the public.
Art Guild Christmas Sale
The annual Art Guild Christmas Sale features original and handmade arts and crafts by CSC students and community members. This year's sale will take place at the Chadron State College Student Center in the Ponderosa Room. The sale will be open Dec. 6-7 from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Dec. 8 from 9 a.m. to noon.
Friends with Pets Santa Photos
Chadron State College's Upward Bound program is partnering with Friends of Pets to host "Pet Photos with Santa" Dec. 15 from 1-3 p.m. at the Mari Sandoz Center on campus. The event is a fundraiser for Friends of Pets and open to the public. Bring your pet and support the cause.
Helping Heroes on the Home Front
Helping Heroes on the Home Front is returning for its second year in honor of the late Terry Cogdill.
Individuals are asked to sponsor a wreath for $25 in honor of or in memory of a service member. The wreaths will be displayed on the Chadron American Legion lawn at 123 Bordeaux St. from Nov. 30 to Dec. 31. Donations for additional wreaths are always welcome. Sales will continue until Christmas Eve, and all proceeds are used to aid local veterans with needs that other programs do not cover (mowing lawns, snow removal, etc).
The event is sponsored by the American Legion Auxiliary. Contact Joni at 430-1597 to sponsor a wreath.
Community Christmas Concert
The annual Community Christmas Concert, featuring singing and instrumental groups from local churches, will beat St Patrick’s Catholic Church Dec. 9 at 2 p.m.